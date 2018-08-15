The Texas Education Agency on Wednesday released the results of the new A-F accountability rating system. 

School districts across Texas received letter grades under a new rating system that has public school officials grumbling.

School districts were labeled A-F and campuses with ratings of "met requirement" and "improvement required." The ratings are to be based on how the schools performed in the 2017-18 school year.

Local district grades included:

Midway ISD: A

China Spring ISD: A

Lorena ISD: A

Robinson ISD: B

West ISD: B

Axtell ISD: B

Crawford: B

Riesel ISD: B

Bosqueville ISD: B

Waco ISD: C

McGregor ISD: C

Connally ISD: C

Moody: C

La Vega ISD: D

Mart ISD: D

Individual campuses won't be graded on the A-F scale until 2019, after state lawmakers postponed implementation last year under pressure from school boards and superintendents. For now, campuses will be graded numerically on a 0-100 scale.

Public school officials had complained that the A-F system, enacted in 2015, relies heavily on student performance on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic readiness, not on broader performance metrics.

"We believe the rating system still relies too much on standardized testing and that low-income kids still get a disproportionate amount of low grades on STAAR tests," said Clay Robison, spokesman for the Texas State Teachers Association. "When campuses start being graded next year, we believe that most of the D's and F's will be in low-income neighborhoods. Those schools need more resources from the state, not higher stakes from their tests."

But TEA commissioner Mike Morath said he still believes the new system is "a significant improvement over the prior system." He said it compares districts and schools with similar poverty rates so high-poverty campuses with lower grades won't be unduly penalized.

"The idea that you can provide clear summative information to parents is a huge win for parents. The idea that the design of the system was meant to highlight both high levels of student achievement and high levels of educator impact makes this essentially the fairest system in the state of Texas," he said last week.

The system evaluates districts on student achievement, school progress and closing the achievement gap affecting low-income students.

2018 STAAR results

District Students % Econ Dis. Overall Rating Score Student Achievement Score Academic Growth Score Relative Performance Score Closing the Gaps Score
Axtell ISD 803 55.9 B 86 B 84 C 70 B 83 B 89
Bosqueville ISD 710 38.3 B 86 B 86 B 85 C 78 B 85
B'ville-Eddy ISD 689 57.8 C 76 C 79 D 60 C 78 D 69
China Spring ISD 2748 25.6 A 93 A 91 B 80 C 76 A 97
Connally ISD 2337 79.9 C 70 D 66 F 57 C 73 D 64
Crawford ISD 545 20.2 B 84 B 85 B 84 D 67 B 82
Gholson ISD 255 72.9 Met std. 72 Met std. 73 Met std. 76 Met std. 72 Met std. 63
Hallsburg ISD 172 52.9 Met std. 76 Met std. 77 Met std. 74 Met std. 75 Met std. 75
Harmony Science 9651 57.2 A 91 A 90 B 82 A 92 B 87
La Vega ISD 3093 92.5 D 66 D 65 D 65 D 69 D 60
Lorena ISD 1756 25.4 A 92 A 91 C 79 B 81 A 93
Mart ISD 519 75.9 D 63 C 74 F 55 C 73 F 38
Mcgregor ISD 1458 60.4 C 79 B 80 C 79 C 78 C 76
Midway ISD 8068 32.2 A 93 A 92 B 87 B 85 A 95
Moody ISD 694 63.1 C 79 C 79 D 60 B 81 C 75
Rapoport Acad. 818 69.1 A 91 B 88 C 70 A 93 B 86
Riesel ISD 645 42 B 82 B 84 C 79 C 75 C 77
Robinson ISD 2349 32.2 B 83 B 83 B 80 C 70 B 83
Waco ISD 14775 87.3 C 76 D 66 C 76 C 79 D 68
Waco Charter Sch. 215 100 Met std. 74 Met std. 60 Met std. 75 Met std. 69 Met std. 73
West ISD 1324 42.4 B 84 B 86 D 65 B 85 C 78

2018 Waco ISD campus STAAR ratings

Campus Students % ED Rating Score Distinctions
Alta Vista 498 93.8 MS 71
Brook Avenue 372 98.4 IR 52
J H Hines 499 97.2 MS 64
G W Carver Middle 477 89.7 MS 70 Science
Indian Spring Middle 524 95.6 MS 71
Bell's Hill 749 96.1 MS 86
Cedar Ridge 565 95.2 MS 73 Science
Crestview 602 91.5 MS 79
Dean Highland 738 90.2 MS 70
Hillcrest PDS 430 73.3 MS 67
Kendrick 529 94.1 MS 66
Lake Air Montessori 710 72.1 MS 68
Mountainvie w 382 73.6 MS 81
Parkdale 620 87.9 MS 67 Science
Provident Heights 386 97.9 MS 74
South Waco 525 96.2 MS 82 Reading
West Avenue 382 97.1 MS 74
Cesar Chavez Middle 847 92.8 MS 67
Tennyson Middle 930 79.1 MS 87 Reading, Math, Science
University H igh 1735 81.8 MS 80 Math
Waco High 1968 80.4 MS 77 Reading

