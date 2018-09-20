Waco Independent School District special need students will no longer have face-to-face speech therapy sessions if the school board approves a contract for online therapy services next week.
If approved, for the first time in the district, students will sit in front of a computer to log into a teleconference speech therapy session with a speech pathologist. The board will make the final decision on the contract at a regular school board meeting on Sep. 27.
A lack of applicants led the district to seek out online therapy contracts to ensure students received the speech therapy services the district is required by law to provide, Waco ISD spokesman Kyle DeBeer said.
“Both nationwide and in Texas, there is a shortage of qualified candidates for speech therapy positions,” DeBeer said. “Waco ISD currently has three openings for speech pathologists, and rather than wait for those positions to be filled, the contract allows us to ensure that students continue to receive therapy without a break in service.”
Special education department directors evaluated six vendor proposals for speech, occupational, physical and mental therapy services.
Waco ISD special education directors recommended the board approve a long-term contract with Presence Learning to provide online speech therapy sessions to 150 students and speech evaluations for 50 students.
The 9-year-old company estimates online speech therapy will cost the district $133,575 a year plus an additional $18,750 for student evaluations.
The district may save money by outsourcing therapy services to an online provider. Three speech pathologists would have cost the district at least $146,454 in salaries alone, based on the district’s advertised starting salary of $48,818, not including the cost of health insurance coverage.
Currently, students in need of speech therapy services are receiving them through the district’s short-term contract with eLuma Online Therapy at a cost of $49,649 for seven weeks of therapy. That contract is scheduled to expire at the end of September.
“Through eLuma, students are matched with a speech pathologist and see the same provider for each session,” DeBeer said. “The speech pathologists have gone through the same background checks as district employees and are licensed in the state of Texas.”
For now, the special education department will only use Presence Learning for speech therapy services, although the district requested quotes for online occupational therapy, physical therapy, and mental health services as well.