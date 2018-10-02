While the Waco Independent School District works to implement a new online speech therapy program, about 96 speech therapy students are experiencing a cutback, or a pause in some cases, in speech therapy services, district spokesman Kyle DeBeer said.
To bridge a staffing shortage of speech pathologists, the Waco ISD board of trustees approved two bids for online speech therapy services for an estimated 150 students at 11 campuses: a short-term $49,649 contract with eLuma Online Therapy and a long-term $152,325 contract with Presence Learning.
Before the board approved the long-term contract, two parents said other options could fill the need, including local private companies willing to provide face-to-face speech therapy services, challenging the district’s portrayal of online therapy as the fastest solution to a speech therapy shortage.
Substantial costs associated with private in-person speech therapy played into the district's decision to go with the online program, Special Education Director Keith Schneider said Monday during an information session attended by more than a dozen people.
A privately contracted speech pathologist would cost the district “$70 to $100 per hour” whereas in-district speech pathologists are paid roughly $40 an hour, Schneider said.
“We want to provide these services to our students but we also have an obligation to the community to be fiscally responsible,” he said. “In the end, what matters most is getting the services to the students which is what we’re working to do.”
The special education department will continue to seek applicants to fill its three open speech pathology positions, in addition to getting the online therapy program running, Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson said.
Speech therapy happens in a variety of settings, including group sessions or one-on-one pullout sessions, Schneider said. In any case, online speech therapy will be conducted by a trained speech pathologist licensed in Texas, he said.
“Basically, it’s the same as the pullout setting except for the fact that the therapist is on the other side of a (computer) monitor,” he said.
Details about how the online service will work, where the program will take place and when parents will be notified depend on the specific child involved, Schneider said.
“It really comes down to the individual needs of the student,” he said.
The program is selected to start at 11 schools, but others may be added as officials identify students whose needs fit the program, he said.
“This is something relatively new, this approach,” Schneider said. “If we get into it and find that it’s not working then we will make adjustments.”
As of Tuesday, the district has not decided where online speech therapy sessions will be held.
Some students may sit at a computer in class with another speech therapy student, while other students may log on to a group speech therapy session with another student at another campus.
Some students may log on from a computer in their general education classroom, while other students may have a speech therapy lesson in the library or a computer lab.
Online speech pathologists will communicate with teachers, participate in Arrival Review Dismissal meetings and update student progress reports just as an in-person speech pathologist would.
Schneider also said online speech pathologists will be available to answer parent questions by phone, email or video call if needed.
In the upcoming week, parents of students identified as being possible candidates for online speech therapy will be notified by mail, he said.
Online speech therapy will not start until a student's guardian has agreed to the service. Parents have the right to decline online speech therapy and are encouraged to call Schneider if they have any questions, he said.
“We want to work with the families and make sure we’re honoring your role and getting your input,” he said.
The district is in the process of creating a special education parent committee, Special Education Director Suzanne Hamilton said. Parents who are interested in being part of the group can email her at suzanne.hamilton@wacoisd.org.