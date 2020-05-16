Twenty-five high school seniors in McLennan County are being recognized for their volunteerism and service in the 40th annual Youth Citizenship Awards sponsored by the Rotary Club of Waco and the Tribune-Herald.

The students are usually honored at a spring luncheon held by the Rotary Club, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled those plans.

Each nominee was chosen by his or her high school. Students submitted a detailed application listing their school achievements and volunteer activities.

A letter of recommendation from someone familiar with their volunteer efforts is part of the application.

Judges use the Rotary Club’s motto of “Service Above Self” in selecting five finalists and from those, one is chosen the winner.

Kennedy Kalka

Axtell High

Parents: Elisabeth and Thomas Kalka

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Super Centex softball and volleyball; senior class president; Business Professionals of America state qualifier; Student Council (projects to help Guatemalan refugees, pack food for students in need); Adding Grace to Gospel Committee to assist Grace Gospel Church.

Plans: Study international business at University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and become an international sales/account manager.

 

Adrian Amaro

Bosqueville High

Parents: Jessica and Jose Amaro

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: National Honor Society president; FFA vice president; marching band drum major; tennis; volunteered with Red Cross and delivered school supplies to Austwell-Tivoli ISD schools after Hurricane Harvey.

Plans: Attend University of Texas at Austin and major in astronomy, minor in physics. Wants to work at and run a planetarium, doing research on the universe.

 

Morgan Lary

Bruceville-Eddy High

Parents: Cherime Greenman and Richard Lary

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: FFA president; UIL One-Act Play; Student Council; varsity mascot; collected trash along adopted highway, volunteered at soup kitchens and animal shelters with FFA chapter.

Plans: Attend Tarleton State University and major in agriculture education with teacher certification. Wants to teach agriculture science at high school, later at university.

 

Josh Edwards

China Spring High

Parents: Niki and Jon Edwards

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: UIL choir Solo & Ensemble state qualifier; PALS; Student Council; baseball; basketball; volunteered with China Spring ISD Education Foundation, Waco Challenger Little League, and mission trips to San Estevan, Belize and La Grulla, Texas.

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in atmospheric science/meteorology. Wants to become a meteorologist.

 

Tisa Gandhi

Connally High

Parents: Sejal and Umeshkumar Gandhi

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Valedictorian; National Honor Society president; color guard captain; Future Health Professionals; Rotary Challenge team; Upward Bound; VOICE Inc.; dual-credit courses at MCC; volunteered at The Atrium in Bellmead, Really Big Fishing Event for Very Special People, Communities in Schools.

Plans: Attend University of Texas at Austin and major in pre-med. Wants to become a doctor and sponsor medical mission trips to India and Africa.

 

Ana Maddox

Crawford High

Parent: Amy Maddox

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Salutatorian; UIL academics; volleyball; basketball; class president; Beta Club; PALS; member of pastor search committee for First Baptist Church of Crawford; volunteered at church nursery and Vacation Bible School, nursing home.

Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in geriatrics. Wants to become a geriatric physical therapist or a geriatric nurse.

 

Luke Eason

Eagle Christian Academy

Parents: Karen and Patrick Eason

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: National Honor Society; academic all-state track and field; baseball; basketball; instrumental ensemble; Regal Eagle; volunteered with International Hoops for Hope, Zoo Crew at Cameron Park Zoo, Caritas, Meals on Wheels.

Plans: Attend either Baylor University to study biology or Texas A&M University to study animal science. Wants to work with animals, which may include caretaking or research.

 

Andrew Rosas

Harmony School of Innovation

Parents: Kayla and Steven Rosas

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Eagle Scout with Troop 453; UIL state robotics championships; FIRST robotics; Student Council; National Honor Society; volunteered with Food for Families, H-E-B Feast of Sharing.

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in architecture. Wants to pursue a career in architecture and design.

 

Victoria Mendoza

La Vega High

Parents: Shanon and Juan Mendoza

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Top 20 student; dual-credit courses with MCC; Student Council; marching and concert bands; culinary; theater; tutored and mentored peers for classes; volunteered with school-related functions.

Plans: Attend Tarleton State University through McLennan Community College in Waco and major in criminal justice. Wants to have a career in criminal justice.

 

Elizabeth Helmer

Live Oak Classical

Parents: Holly and Richard Helmer

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: National Honor Society president; St. Catherine of Sienna Service Award; track; cross country; cheer; Honor Council; volunteered with Adopt-a-School partnership with J.H. Hines Elementary, summer mission trips, maintenance at Salem-Irene Cemetery.

Plans: Attend Baylor University, where she received a Provost Gold Scholarship.

 

James Dickson

Lorena High

Parents: Lori and Thomas Dickson

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Band president; National Honor Society treasurer; State History Fair qualifier; football captain (all-district, all-state academic); volunteered with Waco-McLennan County Fire Corps, Lorena athletics, Journey Lorena church, 100 Club Heart of Texas.

Plans: Attend either Baylor University or Texas A&M University to major in computer science, then continue with graduate school.

 

Scarlett Vanek

Mart High

Parents: Rhonda and B.C. Vanek

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: FFA president; Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Sweetheart; Student Activities Government president; National Honor Society secretary; softball; cheerleader; volunteered with Mart Little League, National Night Out, Vacation Bible School, Food for Families.

Plans: Attend Tarleton State University in Stephenville and major in agricultural services and development. Wants to be agriculture teacher at a high school.

 

Joslyn Salazar

McGregor High

Parent: Randi Williams

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: National Honor Society; UIL academics; Academic Excellence Award; marching band drum major; tuba section leader; Go Girls CyberStart Club; volunteered with Interact Club projects, Vacation Bible School, Rotary Club pancake supper.

Plans: Attend Tarleton State University and major in music education. Wants to be a band director at a high school.

 

Tianna Clark

Methodist Children’s Home

Parents: Linda and Leland Clark

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Takes dual-credit courses; lettered in FFA (junior year); marching band (freshman, sophomore years); athletics; choir; volunteered at Salvation Army Community Kitchen, as Red Kettle bell ringer and with Habitat for Humanity.

Plans: Attend Tarleton State University. Wants to be a school counselor in underprivileged communities.

 

Callum Longenecker

Midway High

Parents: Fiona Bond and Bruce Longenecker

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Business Professionals of America; CyberPatriot competitions; National Spanish Exam silver medalist; AP Scholar with honors; swim instructor, lifeguard at Waco Family YMCA; volunteered with Vacation Bible School, Waco Cultural Arts Fest; designed interactive map for Creative Waco.

Plans: Attend University of Texas at Austin with a concentration on artificial intelligence . Wants to research potential of AI to solve sanitation issues in developing countries.

 

Alexzandria Turley

Moody High

Parents: Terri Turley and James Turley

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Valedictorian; associate’s degree from MCC; National Honor Society president; Student Council vice president; Beta Club; UIL; Ignite Dance Company; volunteered with Caritas, Food for Families, Veterans Day memorials.

Plans: Attend Texas State University and major in dance performance/choreography. Wants to become a professor in dance or establish a dance studio.

 

Zoe Tharp

Premier High

Parents: Francis and Chad Tharp

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Communities in Schools; A-B honor roll for three years; volunteered at Child Protective Services to help sort clothes and unload and organize Toys for Tots donations; assisted with PALS back-to-school event.

Plans: Attend McLennan Communty College to begin studies to become a radiology technologist.

 

Haven Booker

Rapoport Meyer High

Parent: David Booker

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Valedictorian; National Honor Society; volleyball captain; basketball captain; associate’s degree from MCC; yearbook staff; Grassroots Leadership program; church youth group, worship team; volunteered at summer church camp in Arkansas.

Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in communication sciences and disorders. Wants to become a speech pathologist and work in a school.

 

Rachel Saage

Riesel High

Parents: Audrey and Ben Saage

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Valedictorian; National Honor Society president; basketball; track and field; tennis; Student Council; FFA; PALS; athletic trainer; volunteered with after-school deaf education, Riesel Lions Club fair, Zoo Crew at Cameron Park Zoo, mission trips (including orphanage in Guatemala).

Plans: Attend Baylor University to major in language and communications disorders. Wants to become a speech therapist.

 

Carrigan Collinsworth

Robinson High

Parents: Tara and David Collinsworth

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: National Honor Society; Health Occupations Students of America president (2 years); Student Council; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; volunteered with Red Cross blood drives, Getterman Wellness Center, Hurricane Harvey disaster relief, Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry.

Plans: Attend Baylor University to major in the biology, pre-med program. Wants to become an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports-related injuries.

 

Yazmine Cruz

University High

Parents: Rosanna and Robert Cruz

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Academic Achiever (2 years); National Honor Society; cheerleader; Future Business Leaders of America president; Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program; volunteered at Heartis senior living center, blood drives, National Night Out, Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Plans: Attend University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where she has applied to the nursing school. Wants to become a nurse-midwife after bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

 

Jennifer Aleman

Valley Mills High

Parents: Sandra Aleman and Miguel Aleman

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Valedictorian; National Honor Society; senior class president of Upward Bound college readiness program; cross country; recreational and select soccer; volunteered as mentor and tutor to younger students, Mission Waco, muscular dystrophy walk.

Plans: Attend McLennan Community College for biology emphasis and then go to pre-med program at a university. Wants to become an orthopedic surgeon.

 

Blake Carlisle

Vanguard College Preparatory

Parents: Marilyn and Joe Carlisle

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Community Service Club co-founder and co-president; junior class president; Viking Shield Award recipient; football; track and field; volunteered with Keep Waco Beautiful, nursing homes, Cameron Park Zoo, Baylor University Latin Day.

Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in biomedical engineering. Wants to be a biomedical engineer and study ways to combat Alzheimer’s disease and asthma.

 

Sophia Swenke

Waco High

Parents: Candy and Steve Swenke

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Academic Achiever; National Honor Society; tennis; orchestra (UIL Region 8 Solo & Ensemble); Student Council; Mock Trial ; National Charity League; volunteered with Family Abuse Center, Cattle Baron’s Ball, Caritas, Talitha Koum, mission trip to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

Plans: Attend McCombs School of Business at University of Texas at Austin, may later seek master’s in business administration or Doctor of Jurisprudence.

 

Hallie King

West High

Parents: JJ and Mike King

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Student Council president; class president; National Honor Society president; Key Club; FFA; volleyball captain (Super Centex); coordinated breast cancer awareness project; volunteered with Kiwanis Thanksgiving lun- cheon, blood drives, reading to young students, Westfest.

Plans: Attend either Virginia Military Institute, The Citadel or Texas A&M University and be in Army ROTC while majoring in mathematics. Wants to serve in Army and go into military intelligence.

Note: No nominee was submitted by Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic High School.

