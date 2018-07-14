Between professional development classes, classroom preparations for the upcoming school year and part-time summer employment, taking a break during summer break is far from reality for many public school educators.
For Bethany Fieseler, a third-generation educator and first-grade teacher at in her third year at Connally Primary School, summer is a time to pay off bills and pad the savings account.
During June and July, as well as various holidays and Saturdays throughout the year, Fieseler works as a pet and house sitter on the side to earn extra money. She loves dogs and helping out friends but wishes it was more of a hobby and less of a necessity, she said.
She estimates she spends at least $1,000 out of pocket every year on classroom necessities and on treats for her students, including class parties. He loves her job, students, school, co-workers and administrators, but extra compensation and a feeling of financial security would be nice, Fieseler said.
“Our cost of living changes every year,” she said. “They are constantly going up, gas prices are getting higher, house prices are higher, property taxes are higher. Everything keeps going up and so if salaries don’t raise to go along with that then how are people supposed to be expected to make a living wage if their cost of living is so much higher than their salary?”
For the first time in his 11-year teaching career, Carl Thomas, teacher and golf coach at University High School, took a summer job at a local car dealership.
The decision to go to work during the summer was a no-brainer considering his daughter is less than a year away from high school graduation, Thomas said.
“I’m able to put extra income in to help us get ahead of some bills as well as put something away for college,” he said.
After July 27, his focus will shift back to teaching, but he may pick up a weekend shift here or there at the dealership, Thomas said. He said he wishes non-educators would understand how much work teachers do.
“We are the ones that the kids come to when they have an issue,” he said. “We’re the first line of defense in keeping these kids on track. … I do feel that the state needs to fund teachers more.”
Over the past year, low wages and inadequate state education budgets prompted teachers to strike in six states, including West Virginia, Oklahoma, Arizona, Kentucky, North Carolina and Colorado. In Texas, teachers could lose certification and pension if they strike.
Support for public school teachers is on the rise, according to a New York Times survey. It found 71 percent of people polled online think teacher pay is too low.
Texas’ teacher pay ranks 27th in comparison to other states, according to the latest annual report from the National Education Association. Texas’ average teacher salary is $6,500 less than the national average, according to the report.
In conjunction with Sam Houston State University faculty, the Texas State Teachers Association, which counts 53,000 teachers as members, surveyed teachers two years ago about summer and part-time jobs. The survey, released in 2016, found 49 percent of teachers who belong to the association work summer jobs and 31 percent work part-time jobs during the school year, association spokesman Clay Robison said.
“They just don’t make enough money to make ends meet for their families,” Robison said. “They’re not taking extra jobs during the summer because they just don’t like vacation. They are taking second jobs because they need the money. The state of Texas just doesn’t pay enough.”
In an interview with the Tribune-Herald last month, Waco Independent School District Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson said he recognizes the hardship teachers face and that the state needs to do more.
“I think that our state’s failure to recognize the importance of quality educators is embarrassing,” he said. “… When you think about what doctors make and what lawyers make, well they all had teachers.”
Nelson said Texas needs to invest more in public education.
“The state finance formula for public schools does not match how much we believe in educators making a difference in the classroom,” he said.
Regardless of what happens in Austin, both Thomas and Fieseler said they love teaching and are committed to continue in the profession.
“Once I got into teaching I started feeling like I was a part of something bigger,” Thomas said. “I love the relationships I build with my students the most. I get them when they come in as freshmen, I work with them, send them off into the world, watch them grow professionally, mature.”
Fieseler said she may retire a teacher.
“I knew I always wanted to do something with kids,” she said. “I just really like the kids. I can see myself retiring as a teacher just for the simple fact of wanting to stay with the young ones. … Being in first-grade with these six- and seven-year-olds, they can be going through the hardest thing ever and yet they are the most positive influential people probably in my life. They are always smiling. They are always happy.”