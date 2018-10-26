A 15-year-old Robinson Independent School District student was apprehended by authorities Friday evening after an online rumor about a threat at a pep rally started Thursday night.
Parents of Robinson ISD students contacted school officials and police Thursday night after reports of the threat circulated, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O'Connor said.
Police determined the threat was not credible, O'Connor said. Robinson ISD Superintendent Michael Hope wrote in a statement early Friday to parents and local media that the threat was "faslely generated and circulated" online.
"Last night a rumor that a student would possibly go to this morning’s (high school) pep rally to harm others was circulated via social media and texts. The Robinson Police Department acted quickly to investigate," according to the statement. "No credible evidence has been found to substantiate the rumor. However, other students were found to have falsely generated and circulated the rumor which has caused a considerable disturbance to at least a portion of our community."
Police continued to investigate the origin of the rumor Friday and determined a 15-year-old male student was at least in part responsible, O'Connor said. He was taken into custody at about 7:30 p.m. Friday and taken to the Bill Logue Juvenile Justice Center.
"He was charged with making a false alarm involving an institution of education, which is a state jail felony," O'Connor said. "The investigation is still ongoing to determine who else may or may not be responsible."