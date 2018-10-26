Robinson ISD Superintendent Michael Hope issued a statement early Friday to parents and local media dispelling a pep rally threat circulating on social media. He stated the Robinson Police Department "acted quickly to investigate" the rumors but that "no credible evidence" was found to substantiate a threat. Instead, Hope said some students "falsely generated and circulated" the rumor.
The letter is as follows:
Hello, this is Michael Hope, Superintendent of Robinson ISD.
Last night a rumor that a student would possibly go to this morning’s (high school) pep rally to harm others was circulated via social media and texts. The Robinson Police Department acted quickly to investigate. No credible evidence has been found to substantiate the rumor. However, other students were found to have falsely generated and circulated the rumor which has caused a considerable disturbance to at least a portion of our community.
We are confident that this rumored threat is not credible.
I greatly appreciate the concern and swift notification from community members and the actions of the Robinson Police Department! We all must continue to work together to keep our children and community safe.