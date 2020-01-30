James Sherwin, a member of the Robinson High School choir, will perform with the Texas All-State Small School Mixed Choir in San Antonio on Feb. 15 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center as part of the 2020 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.
James was chosen through a competitive process held this year across the state at the district, region and area levels. He advanced from the area competition held Jan. 11 at Midway High School.
He is a student of David Guess and sings at school under the direction of Susan Wolk, who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association.
This is James’ second time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. He is the son of Steve and Sharl Sherwin.
The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only 2.6% of musicians who initially audition achieve All-State recognition.
All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.