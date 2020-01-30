James Sherwin

James Sherwin was named to the All-State Choir for a second year.

James Sherwin, a member of the Robinson High School choir, will perform with the Texas All-State Small School Mixed Choir in San Antonio on Feb. 15 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center as part of the 2020 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

James was chosen through a competitive process held this year across the state at the district, region and area levels. He advanced from the area competition held Jan. 11 at Midway High School.

He is a student of David Guess and sings at school under the direction of Susan Wolk, who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association.

This is James’ second time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. He is the son of Steve and Sharl Sherwin.

The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only 2.6% of musicians who initially audition achieve All-State recognition.

All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention.

