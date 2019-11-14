A power outage at Riesel Independent School District's combined junior high and high school facility led officials to cancel classes there for Friday.

A message on the district's Facebook page posted Thursday afternoon states that needed repairs will not be complete by Friday morning.

The power outage did not affect Foster Elementary School, which will have classes on its regular schedule Friday. Buses also will run on their regular schedules, according to the Facebook post.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

