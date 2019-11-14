A power outage at Riesel Independent School District's combined junior high and high school facility led officials to cancel classes there for Friday.
A message on the district's Facebook page posted Thursday afternoon states that needed repairs will not be complete by Friday morning.
The power outage did not affect Foster Elementary School, which will have classes on its regular schedule Friday. Buses also will run on their regular schedules, according to the Facebook post.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.