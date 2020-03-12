Eight students from Rapoport Academy’s Meyer High School competed in the 2020 Regional Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE) held in Harker Heights.
Marliza Garcia, Amya Harper, Truman Cunningham, Mariyam Mussayeva, Arath Herrera and Jane Vasut earned medals with a rating of 4 on their entries.
Arath Herrera entered a second piece that received a 5-rating and advanced to the state competition, which will held on April 25 in San Marcos.
