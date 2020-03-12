Rapoport VASE artists

Meyer High School students with their VASE pieces are (from left) Marliza Garcia, Amya Harper, Truman Cunningham, Mariyam Mussayeva, Ruby Flores, Arath Herrera, Mya Pate and Jane Vasut.

 Rapoport Academy Meyer High School photo

Eight students from Rapoport Academy’s Meyer High School competed in the 2020 Regional Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE) held in Harker Heights.

Marliza Garcia, Amya Harper, Truman Cunningham, Mariyam Mussayeva, Arath Herrera and Jane Vasut earned medals with a rating of 4 on their entries.

Arath Herrera entered a second piece that received a 5-rating and advanced to the state competition, which will held on April 25 in San Marcos.

Recommended for you

Load comments