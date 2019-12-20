Prosper Waco has hired a Connally Independent School District principal for a top education role.
As a senior content specialist, Hermann Pereira will work with community and school leaders on Prosper Waco's education efforts. The nonprofit was formed to coordinate local initiatives to improve education, income and health outcomes.
"We welcome Hermann Pereira to the work of Prosper Waco," CEO Suzii Paynter March said in a press release. "Waco already knows him as a proven champion for children, their education and their hope for a bright future."
Pereira has been an educator for 14 years, serving the last four as principal of Connally ISD's Career Tech Pathways in Technology Early College High School. He is also career and technology education director for the district.
He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Stephen F. Austin State University and a masters in education administration from Baylor University. He is already chairman of a Prosper Waco working group that connects business, public school and higher education officials.
In his new role he will be a liaison with area leaders while managing grants, collecting and analyzing data and convening working groups.
"I am excited about what is in store for 2020," Pereira said. "I have been a passionate educator for the past 14 years in the Waco area, so this opportunity is a natural progression for me. Working at Prosper Waco will allow me to advocate and bridge the gap for all students in Waco."
