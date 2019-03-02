A 6-year-old Midway Independent School District student remained in serious condition after she was struck by a school bus late Friday afternoon, authorities said.
The child, a Castleman Creek Elementary School student, was hit by the school bus after she exited with other students at about 3:50 p.m., near the intersection of Costa Drive and Serena Lane. Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said student had been released from the bus and the bus driver proceeded to drive when the girl was struck.
"For an unknown reason, the child was there and was struck," Bynum said.
It was unknown if the girl stepped into the lane of traffic or what caused the girl to be hit, but preliminary information indicates there would be no immediate charges pressed against the bus driver, Bynum said.
No other students were injured, he said.
Midway ISD spokeswoman Traci Marlin said the bus had let the student off at a stop near the Sendero Springs subdivision off Bagby Avenue. Parents were notified about the incident Friday afternoon through an emailed from Castleman Creek Elementary School Principal Mandy Johnson.
Emergency responders took the girl to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, before transferring her to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple.
Bynum said the girl suffered serious injuries, but no other details or update to her condition was available early Saturday morning. He said the crash remains under investigation.
Police reported 14 other students were still on the bus after the girl was struck. They were returned to the school by two other buses, and parents were called to pick up their children.