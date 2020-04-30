J.H. Hines Elementary School Principal Elijah Barefield kept meaning to go fishing with his friend and fellow Transformation Waco school principal Phillip Perry, a favorite pastime of the late G.W. Carver Middle School principal who died last month from COVID-19.
Perry, 49, died in a Waco hospital on March 31, the first McLennan County resident to die from complications resulting from the novel coronavirus. Three more residents have died since.
But Barefield will honor his friend’s legacy by taking on a new position at G.W. Carver Middle School as dean of students. His job will be to help the roughly 500 students who attend Carver to deal with their grief after losing their principal, as well as to assist the sixth graders with transitioning to a new school, Transformation Waco CEO Robin McDurham said.
Transformation Waco is the charter system partnering with the Waco Independent School District to operate five chronically underperforming schools: Hines, Brook Avenue Elementary, Alta Vista Elementary, Indian Spring Middle and Carver. The in-district charter receives additional funding under a law passed in 2017, Senate Bill 1882, to help turnaround the schools’ performance.
“We had been thinking a lot about what Carver is going to need next year, coming back to school having dealt with the loss of the principal,” McDurham said. “We know it’s going to be traumatic to get the year off the ground, and we also know that the transition from fifth to sixth grade is one of the hardest nationally.”
Even without COVID-19 wreaking havoc on students’ learning opportunities, fifth graders moving to sixth grade drop in academic performance during that first year of middle school, McDurham said. With the interruption in the school year, she and her staff know Carver will need some additional support for the 2020-21 school year to get the middle school off the state’s failing schools list. Carver received an F academic performance rating for the 2018-19 school year.
Barefield’s position will not replace the principal position, which Transformation Waco and Waco ISD are working to fill, along with replacing Barefield at Hines, McDurham said. He will serve as principal at Hines through June 30, then transition to his new position.
“We think he’s going to be a great fit, and we were glad he considered it,” McDurham said. “His great strength is bringing the community together.”
The move was not an easy decision for Barefield, who has worked at Hines for two years and has been an educator for 16 years. He has spent the past five years in Waco.
But Barefield took some time to think and pray and decided the new position would suit his strengths at building relationships and understanding children’s needs. He knows many of the students who will attend Carver next school year because they went to Hines before.
“After Principal Perry passed, we started discussing some of the needs that they’re going to have at Carver next year, having lost their principal in such a tragic fashion and us not being able to go back to school for the remainder of the school year,” Barefield said. “I thought this would be a good opportunity for me to share the skills and strengths that I have and to help the Carver community heal.”
Barefield has never been in this situation, where students and staff are grieving the loss of an educator and leader, but during his 10th year teaching at a school in Houston, a kindergarten student died, he said. Barefield’s well established relationships with students and staff and his ability to listen allowed many to confide in him and express their grief.
“Children grieve differently than adults, and I was lucky to be in a position at that time where I could actually help the children and the adults. I had been working there long enough that the adults felt comfortable enough to be vulnerable with me, and I was able to reassure them,” he said. “That’s really what it comes down to, whether you’re a child or an adult. You really want somebody who is going to sit down and listen to you and talk to you and not always try to answer everything, but just really let you speak, vent and get your thoughts out without any kind of judgment.”
That is how Barefield plans to approach his new position. He developed his listening skills at an early age and thinks he can put them to use best at Carver next school year by helping students who are grieving navigate their feelings.
“I listen without trying to give you all the answers,” he said. “I really would like to allow you to be heard, and then when you’re ready we’ll try to find answers together. That kind of skill is going to be so vital for these kids at Carver.”
But the students at Carver were not the only ones who lost Perry. Barefield said he and Perry talked about going fishing before spring break, but they never got the opportunity.
“That was my buddy,” he said. “That was my buddy.”
Perry would give advice to Barefield on how to be a better principal, and Barefield would help Perry navigate Transformation Waco, which looked a little different than the Waco ISD Perry used to work in. Perry started as Carver’s principal in 2019, but he previously served as Carver’s assistant principal from 2013 to 2015, before starting as principal of Fred W. Edwards Academy in Temple ISD in 2015.
“It would be a tremendous honor to be able to go and help what he was doing at Carver and to help his legacy by continuing in the work he was doing over there,” Barefield said. “The biggest thing for me is the kids. It’s being there for the kids, making sure they’re taken care of. But being able to do that and honoring a great leader like Phillip Perry, that’s just icing on the cake. I can handle my feelings with that because I know that if the roles were reversed, he would do the same.”
