School boards and city councils can no longer silence public comment or squish it into the end of a public meeting, thanks to a new state law that expands the Texas Open Meetings Act.
While the act has long guaranteed the public's right to attend an open meeting of a governmental body, House Bill 2840 amends it to give any member of the public the right to speak at such meetings. The bill was sponsored by state Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, and took effect Sept. 1.
The law allows people to comment before any public meeting or during the consideration of any item on the meeting's agenda.
There can be no limits on the number of people who speak on an issue, so the law may lengthen meetings. But school boards, city councils and county commissioners courts can limit the time an individual person speaks.
Additionally, the law clearly states that the governmental entity cannot prohibit public criticism of itself and that non-English speakers get twice as much time to speak if they appear with a translator.
Officials with several area governmental entities said they are following the new law. The city of Waco and the Waco Independent School District, which had previously allowed comment at business meetings, will now add time at the beginning of workshop meetings as well.
The McLennan County Commissioners Court already sets aside time at the beginning of each meeting to hear from members of the public, County Judge Scott Felton said.
"They're the ones who put elected officials into office," he said. "They have the right to voice their opinion, and we want to hear it."
Some area governments have been more restrictive of public comment. For example, Marlin ISD's board of managers early this summer held special meetings on the fate of then-Superintendent Michael Seabolt without giving the public an opportunity to speak.
Before the HB 2840, state law had already required school, county and city officials to hold public hearings on certain agenda items, such as tax rates and zoning changes. The new law does not change that.
Felton said he recommends that speakers submit written correspondence ahead of the meeting so they can include more detail in their comments, but he still welcomes their comments at the meeting, too.
The law also does not change much for the Waco City Council, City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson said. The only change the city made is to include a public comment portion before the council's work session begins at 3 p.m. The work session is time for the council to discuss specific agenda items and hear presentations from staff or others.
Hudson said the council limits an individual speaker's comments to a total of three minutes per meeting, not counting items that require a public hearing.
Prior to the new law, the Waco ISD school board allowed speakers three minutes and required groups of more than five people to appoint one person to speak for all. The board policy also limited the time for public comments to 30 minutes, which is no longer allowed.
District spokesman Kyle DeBeer said the board has changed its practices to comply with the new law, and he expects it to officially update its policy soon.
Waco ISD, the city of Waco and McLennan County require speakers to sign up before the meeting starts. For the Waco City Council, members of the public can sign up to speak before the work session and the business session, during which council members vote. The work session begins at 3 p.m. and the business section begins at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.