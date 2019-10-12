It was too late by the time La Vega High School junior Leslie Perez saw the football player heading right at her.
Perez was doing her job, operating one of the cameras capturing the Friday night football game as part of the high school’s new audio video production class. At any time, a student in the press box could switch to Perez’s camera, throwing her feed up live on La Vega’s brand new scoreboard.
Focused on the football, Perez did not see the player streaking toward the object of her attention. Then, slam. They collided.
Then Perez got back up and got back to work.
“It was impressive,” teacher Bill Taverner said. “The football player got hurt.”
This is the first year La Vega High School has offered the audio video production class, said Mari Keller, the district’s career and technical education coordinator. The school district was looking for a class that would interest students and provide them with marketable skills they could use after high school. At the same time, the district needed a new scoreboard and wanted to start doing live video announcements.
Like puzzle pieces, everything fell into place before the start of this school year. The district purchased the new scoreboard, hired Taverner and added the class.
“It all fell together at the right time,” Keller said. “It has just exploded.”
Taverner, who taught in the Waco school district for 12 years, turned down La Vega’s offer to teach the class and help lead the student-run video production team three times. Now he teaches two classes of about 60 students total.
“This is not a typical class,” he said.
Students work on multiple programs to perform essential tasks to their work, including creating graphics and shooting and editing video. The school also added a brand new studio for students to tape the live video announcements.
The first football game of the season landed on Sept. 6, giving the students about two weeks to prepare for “one of the biggest games in the state of Texas,” Taverner said. La Vega was playing Argyle, both top teams in their division. Taverner and his students knew they had to have something up on that scoreboard.
So, they jumped into crisis mode and learned the skills necessary to provide content for the brand new scoreboard. They built every graphic used in that game in two weeks and learned how to operate video cameras and other equipment.
At half time Sept. 6, Taverner asked student Victor Thomas if he wanted to help run the show. Thomas felt reluctant to operate the controls and determine what people would see on the screen, but he accepted Taverner’s challenge.
“I didn’t think it was going to get that deep that fast,” he said to laughter from Taverner and Perez.
But Thomas overcame his anxiety and feelings of being overwhelmed and learned to navigate the production system.
“He has an amazing eye,” Taverner said. “He took the reins and has never really let go or looked back. In fact, he gets kind of mad when I get in his way.”
Taverner tries to stay out of the students’ way. The program is completely student-run so students learn valuable, marketable skills they can use after high school. He does not think there is another student-run video production team like this in the state.
“I’m there solely if the wheels come off the train,” he said. “I’m going to help them back on, but honestly, I really just walk around nervously chewing on my fingernails.”
Keller said it has been amazing to watch students in the press box with their headsets on, talking to each other, deciding which camera to queue when and which advertisement to show next.
“It is amazing to watch these kids that in such a short period of time have just taken ownership of this whole program,” she said. “They’re running it, 100%.”
The program also has given Thomas and Perez a vision of possible career paths. Perez wants to continue to explore careers that involve video production. Thomas wants to be a director and knows this experience will be invaluable for his future.
“I’m doing things I have never done before,” Perez said. “Being a Latina running a camera the way I do and getting this experience means a lot to me.”
Eventually, the student video production team will do more than Friday night football games and video announcements, Taverner said. It is up to the students where they go from here.
Some of their work can been seen on Instagram under the username MODOCMedia.
