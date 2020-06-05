Transformation Waco has hired a new principal for G.W. Carver Middle School to replace the late Phillip Perry, who died March 31 from COVID-19 complications.
Transformation Waco, the charter system that partners with the Waco Independent School District to operate five campuses, selected Isaac Carrier to serve as Carver’s next principal, starting July 1, according to a press release.
This is the second consecutive year Carver has had a new principal. Perry, 49, served as principal of G.W. Carver Middle School from May 2019 until his death in March. He was the first McLennan County resident to die from complications of COVID-19.
Carrier has more than 25 years of experience as a teacher, high school assistant principal, middle school principal, central office administrator and education consultant. He worked in both Dallas ISD and in Aldine ISD, which is near Houston.
While serving as a principal in Aldine ISD, Carrier led his school to win numerous awards and the state’s highest accountability ratings, the news release states. In Dallas ISD, he was instrumental as executive director in earning national awards, and he also supervised four schools that ranked in the top 100 high schools in the nation.
“I am both honored and blessed to have the opportunity to lead G.W. Carver Middle School as its next principal,” Carrier said in a statement. “I will put forth my best effort to ensure the success of the students and staff of the school and will be of the greatest service and support of the community we serve. Great things are ahead as we ‘Commit to Panther Excellence.’ “
Carrier earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture and his master’s degree in educational leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University. He graduated in 2017 from Texas A&M University with a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction with an emphasis on urban schools. Recently, he co-authored “The Disestablishment of African American Male Compliant Ambiguity: A Prison Pipeline Essay” in the journal “Intersections: Critical Issues in Education.”
“We are delighted to bring Dr. Carrier onboard,” Transformation Waco CEO Robin McDurham said in a statement. “His wealth of experience as an educational leader will serve the students and staff at Carver well. He has devoted his career to ensuring that every child is provided equitable learning opportunities and access to a high-quality education.”
Transformation Waco also operates Alta Vista Elementary, Brook Avenue Elementary, J.H. Hines Elementary and Indian Spring Middle schools.
