The Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees accepted Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson's resignation Thursday night, after Nelson was arrested March 6 on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.
The board voted unanimously to accept a separation agreement with Nelson.
A state trooper stopped him at about 9:25 p.m. March 6 on U.S. Highway 190/State Highway 6 outside of Hearne, about 55 miles southwest of Waco, for driving in the passing lane, according to an arrest affidavit.
Nelson said the arrest occurred when he was driving back from an interview with the Houston Independent School District board, although he said he was never a formal applicant for the superintendent position there. Before leaving Houston, he stopped at a friend’s house, and in conversation, he mentioned he had chronic back pain, Nelson said.
The friend suggested Nelson try marijuana, and Nelson smoked “a small sample” at the house, he said. He said he was not under the influence hours later when the trooper stopped him.
Nelson was booked into Robertson County Jail in Franklin and released the next day on his own recognizance. On Friday, Nelson signed a plea agreement with the Robertson County District Attorney’s Office and paid $500 to enter a pretrial diversion program. The charge will be dismissed if Nelson avoids trouble for 90 days.
Since his arrest, Nelson’s supporters have rallied to his defense. More than 5,800 people have signed a petition to keep him in the position, and a group of pastors held a news conference last week to support him.
The school board hired Nelson in April 2017. He served as Laredo Independent School District superintendent from 2009 until he started in Waco in June 2017. The Texas Association of School Boards named Nelson the 2014 Superintendent of the Year.
The Waco school board renewed Nelson’s contract in December, extending it through June 1, 2024. His annual salary is $272,000, plus benefits.
Nelson’s contract states the board may suspend him without pay or terminate his contract for “good cause.” The contract outlines multiple reasons that constitute “good cause” for suspension without pay or termination, including “illegal use of drugs, hallucinogens or other substances regulated by the Texas Controlled Substances Act” and “conviction of a felony or crime involving moral turpitude.”