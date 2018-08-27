Waco Independent School District officials have hailed big gains this year in the percentage of students passing minimum standards on state standardized tests.
But a closer look at the data shows that relatively few students were deemed to “master” core subjects such as math and reading on the tests, suggesting that the remainder of students may have to do some catching up when they get to the next grade.
Texas’ standardized testing system for public schools, the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, is a gatekeeper of student advancement at certain grade levels and weighs heavily in the state’s accountability system for campuses.
A Tribune-Herald examination of newly released testing data for two pivotal grades — fifth and eighth — shows significant reductions in the category of “did not meet” state standards, one of four categories of performance. A student in the “did not meet” category has to retake the test, repeat the grade or get special permission to be passed along.
For fifth-graders across the district, the “did not meet” or failure rate fell from 46 to 37 percent for reading and 34 to 28 percent for math. The failure rate for eighth-graders dropped from 37 to 33 percent in reading and 36 to 22 percent for math.
High school scores have not yet been compiled in their final form.
A year dedicated to structured instruction tactics, with an increased focus on fifth- and eighth-grade reading and math has paid off, Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson said.
“Most of our schools reduced the number of kids who ‘did not meet,’” Nelson said. “Not all, but enough to definitely turn some heads and ask what’s happening in instruction in Waco ISD.”
Nine of 15 elementary schools saw significant improvements in meeting minimum math and reading standards at the fifth-grade level, with the greatest gains at Bell’s Hill, Cedar Ridge, Dean Highland Elementary and Provident Heights. Of the five middle schools, G.W. Carver and Indian Spring made significant improvements in passing rates in both math and reading — good news for two campuses that the state had previously deemed “improvement required.”
But the test results show less progress on the upper end of achievement, falling short of state averages.
The Texas Education Agency rates each student’s STAAR performance as “did not meet,” “approaches,” “meets,” or “masters.” Additional academic help is recommended for any student that doesn’t meet the “masters” standard and mandatory for those who do not meet the minimum standard.
Statewide, 25 percent of fifth-graders mastered the reading test and 30 percent mastered math. In Waco ISD, the figure was 11 percent for reading and 16 percent for math.
Meanwhile, 25 percent of Texas eighth-graders mastered reading and 15 percent mastered math. In Waco ISD, the comparable numbers were 16 for reading and 4 percent for math.
Standardized tests are given in many grades, but fifth-graders must pass both the math and reading test to advance to middle school. Eighth-graders must pass the math and reading tests to advance to high school. The test scores are also used to rate teacher, school, and district performance across the state. Standardized test performance was a key factor in the district’s formation of the in-district charter Transformation Waco to shield five low-performing schools from state-mandated closure.
Last week, the district learned four of the five Transformation Waco schools met state standards, which would have prevented the schools’ closure without the charter protection.
Despite campuswide gains, some schools saw an increase in the number of students who flunked one of the state’s core standardized tests.
Among the schools that saw a greater failure rate on state reading tests were Kendrick Elementary and Alta Vista Elementary, which is a Transformation Waco school. Tennyson Middle School eighth-graders also saw a slide in passing rates on the reading test.
Statewide, about half of fifth- and eighth-grade students fell into the “meets” or “masters” categories on reading tests, while only about a third of their counterparts in Waco ISD fell into those categories.
Some local school officials and state public education advocates say the testing struggles here are a symptom of a failure of the state to adequately fund public schools and an overemphasis on testing.
Low STAAR performance points to a bigger problem of economic and educational inequality across the state, said Clay Robison, spokesman for the Texas State Teachers Association.
“Generally what we’re finding, which is one of our major complaints about STAAR all along, is that the campuses with the biggest number of poor kids do the worst on the STAAR test and do worse on this (A-F) scoring because it is heavily based on STAAR,” Robison said.
The basic problem with public education in Texas is funding, he said.
“They (the state legislative majority, Gov. Greg Abbott, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick) would rather put a stigma, an unfair so-called accountability system, on low-income kids than fulfill their own constitutional responsibilities to adequately and fairly fund the public schools that those kids go to,” he said.
“The state of Texas actually should be ashamed of itself.”
But TEA spokeswoman DeEtta Culbertson said the system does not put poor campuses at a disadvantage. She pointed to “several high poverty campuses” in South Texas that performed well.
In the Waco area, a comparison with the more prosperous Midway ISD shows that students there are twice as likely to pass the STAAR tests than their neighbors in Waco ISD. Midway has about two-thirds fewer economically disadvantaged students than Waco ISD.
The state’s testing system could better account for lower socioeconomic districts like Waco ISD, said Tami Wiethorn, Waco ISD district assessment coordinator. Weithorn has been analyzing testing data for the past decade and has seen multiple iterations of Texas standardized testing.
“I will say that this one (STAAR) seems to be a little fairer in some respects, but it still has a long way to go as far as really equaling the playing field for school districts,” she said.
Nelson said he is proud of the district’s STAAR accomplishments but sees a need for improvement. Still, he said standardized testing is only one facet of public education.
“I want to be very clear that not everything that counts is measurable and not everything that is measured on state assessments really tells me if a kid is going to be a functioning contributing member of our society,” he said. “We celebrate the fact that we are different, whether it is race, creed, color, handicapping condition, disabilities. All of those situations, characteristics have a place in Waco ISD. We educate them all. We don’t filter through and educate only the ones we want. This is a free public education that is afforded under the Texas constitution. Some of that is hard to measure on a STAAR test.”