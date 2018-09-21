+4 
miss texas
Buy Now

Miss Texas 2018 Madison Fuller, a Fairfield native, gives a ventriloquism performance to Spring Valley Elementary School students on how to study and be effective leaders.
+4 
miss texas
Buy Now

Miss Texas 2018 Madison Fuller, a Fairfield native, gives a ventriloquism performance to Spring Valley Elementary School students on how to study and be effective leaders.
+4 
miss texas
Buy Now

Miss Texas 2018 Madison Fuller, a Fairfield native, gives a ventriloquism performance to Spring Valley Elementary School students on how to study and be effective leaders.
+4 
miss texas
Buy Now

Miss Texas 2018 Madison Fuller, a Fairfield native, gives a ventriloquism performance to Spring Valley Elementary School students on how to study and be effective leaders.
+4 
miss texas
Buy Now

Miss Texas 2018 Madison Fuller, a Fairfield native, gives a ventriloquism performance to Spring Valley Elementary School students on how to study and be effective leaders.

Recommended for you