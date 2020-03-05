Rylee Ritchie was recently crowned the new Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo.
Rylee is the daughter of Mike Ritchie and Jana Ritchie. She is a junior at Lorena High School, where she is a cheerleader and currently cheer captain, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America vice president, and a member of the track team, National Honor Society and Student Council.
Outside of school, she is involved in Crossroads Church youth group, Teen Leadership Waco, Mayborn Museum Teen Team, and volunteers her time at both Meals on Wheels and Care Net Pregnancy Center.
This will be her third year serving as a Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Sweetheart.
Allyson Pechacek of Mart High School was named first runner-up.
In order to compete for Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, each contestant must have at least 100 hours of volunteer service in the community and a minimum of $500 sold in pre-sale HOT Fair & Rodeo tickets as well as participate in an interview process with three judges and give a short speech to the judges and audience.
In addition to being named 2020 Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, Rylee will receive a $1,000 scholarship along with other prizes. She will make appearances in parades, schools, rodeos and be the hostess of the fair scheduled for Oct. 8-18.
The primary purpose of the HOT Sweetheart program is to promote, support and represent the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo year-round in the community.
