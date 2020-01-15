University High School soccer coach Mike Chapman, who coached the team for 26 years and led it to the Class 4A state championship in 2013, died late Tuesday, just hours after coaching the Trojans in a match at La Vega High School. He was 58.
Chapman, who guided University to the Class 4A state championship in 2013, was known as much for his team’s service in the community as for the Trojans’ tremendous success on the pitch.
“He made sure, his No. 1 thing was his kids were going to give back to the community, and they did,” said his brother, UHS baseball coach Kyle Chapman.
The family believes Mike Chapman died of a heart attack.
The Tribune-Herald recently named Chapman as its Super Centex Coach of the Decade, and he has been Super Centex Coach of the Year six times.
A 1979 Midway graduate, Chapman earned a degree in radio and TV from Baylor University in 1983, then went back to earn a teaching degree in 1985. He coached at the middle school level at Midway in the late 1980s, then spent a couple of years in Granbury before landing at University as the Trojans’ soccer coach at the start of the 1993-94 school year.
Chapman stayed at University for the rest of his life, at times directing both the University boys’ and girls’ soccer programs.
He is survived by his mother, Billie Chapman; brothers David, Kyle and Dustin Chapman, their wives Cindy, Leslie and Patty Chapman, niece Krystal and nephew Dylan.
As a family, they could be seen rotating from one University sporting event to another.
“It’s what we did,” Kyle Chapman said. “We didn’t miss anything. It was pretty special to coach with him that long.”
Kyle Chapman said his brother created a family around him throughout his years at the helm of University soccer.
“He had us,” Kyle Chapman said. “His kids were that soccer team.”
Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said school officials have brought in extra counselors to help University students grieving from what she called a "devastating loss."
"Waco ISD has suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of our beloved University High School Soccer Coach Mike Chapman," Kincannon said in a statement. "We join University High School and the entire South Waco community in grieving the loss of a true gentleman who made such an impact as a coach, teacher and friend.
"Mike was a highly respected and much loved coach at University for 26 years with strong success as a teacher, mentor and friend. He was a positive role model and father figure to many. I was honored to have gotten to know him."
