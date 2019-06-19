Beginning Monday, the Midway Independent School District will survey residents of the district to gauge their interest in approving a potential $177 million bond package.
Decisive Campaigns will conduct the survey on behalf of the district for about $12,500, and it will take two weeks to conduct, said Lesley Weaver, spokesperson for Huckabee Inc., an Austin-based architectural firm that specializes in educational facilities. The survey will be done by phone and online.
It will take two weeks for the firm to analyze the results of the survey, and the board of trustees will receive the analysis at its July 16 board meeting. The firm needs about 300 survey responses for the information to be statistically valid.
A Midway ISD facility study committee recommended May 21 that the school board call a November bond election for $177 million that would address the needs of the growing school district.
The bond package as proposed includes building a new elementary school, eliminating intermediate schools and repurposing the buildings, renovating Midway Middle School and additions at Midway High School.
District spokeswoman Traci Marlin said Midway ISD will not be able to see who answered the survey questions, only Decisive Campaigns staff. The survey asks respondents for voter identification information to ensure there are no duplicate responses.
Steve Hafer, director of the Fort Worth Huckabee office, presented a breakdown of the bond package to the school board Tuesday night. He said the bond costs are based on Midway's 10-year growth projections and estimated construction costs for 2020, when building would begin.
The school district of roughly 8,200 students is expected to surge to 10,700 in 10 years, according to the facility committee's estimates.
Hafer said Huckabee works with contractors throughout the state of Texas, including along the Interstate 35 corridor, to collate a database of construction costs to stay updated on market prices.
"We also reach out to local contractors to make sure that markets are tracking along to what we're seeing and that we're consistent with that," he said. "We establish a current construction cost, then we take those projects and look at a timeline as to when — if you were to call a bond for November — when those projects would start design and when they would actually start construction because we have to anticipate that there will be an increase in construction costs."
Hafer said construction costs typically increase 4% to 6% per year, on average, but that the rise in costs is not always an even incline.
"It'll jump, than it'll flatten out a little bit," he said. "It's driven by the demands."
To calculate the total bond package price, Huckabee looks at current construction prices and inflates them for when the projects would be placed out for bids and for when building would begin, Hafer said.
"We try to be as conservative as possible but we also want to build some contingency in there to make sure that we can deliver the projects," he said.
The bond package price tag also includes costs for furniture and fixtures, building permit fees, labor and materials, Hafer said. The contingency funds cover any unexpected spikes in labor and materials costs and other unforeseen circumstances.
The proposed bond projects would realign Midway's grade and school configuration, eliminating intermediate schools that serve fifth- and sixth-grade students. The district would have eight elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school.
Project summaries
New Elementary School — $38.7 million
- 99,500 square feet
- 750 student capacity
- Land already purchased
- August 2022 completion
Woodgate Intermediate School conversion to elementary school — $14 million
- 113,000 square feet
- 850 student capacity
- Reconfigure one wing with larger classrooms
- Add internal restrooms for pre-K through first grade
- January 2023 completion
River Valley Intermediate School conversion to middle school — $44 million
- Currently 115,000 square feet
- Add 86,500 square feet
- 1,300 student capacity
- Add two-story classroom wing for eighth grade
- Build gym and locker rooms
- Renovate fine arts and science wings
- Add a four-lane track
- August 2022 completion
Midway Middle School renovation — $13 million
- 198,400 square feet
- 1,300 student capacity
- Renovate science labs and instructional space
- Repaint, add new carpet and flooring
- Renovate restrooms in academic wings, administration offices and cafeteria
- August 2022 completion
Midway High School CTE addition — $39 million
- 481,500 square feet
- Add 73,000 square feet for career and technical education classes
- Add 8,700 square feet for agricultural science classes
- Accommodate up to 672 CTE students and meet 10-year growth projection of 3,100 students
- Relocate current CTE programs and provide room for growth of programs
- August 2023 completion
Midway High School theater and band additions — $1.2 million
- Add new parking lot for fine arts and athletic events
- Add storage building and restrooms for band students
- August 2020 completion
Instruments, equipment and storage for fine arts — $882,192
- Add instruments and equipment for middle and high school band and orchestra
- Add One Act Play sets for theater students
- Add instruments, equipment and storage for second middle school
- Add instruments and choir risers for elementary music programs
- Available August 2020
Midway High School athletic locker room addition — $13.8 million
- Add 34,200 square feet at activity center
- Add new locker rooms for outdoor sports
- Add new training room and team meeting rooms
- August 2021 completion
Infrastructure and capital improvements — $12.2 million
- $722,931 for performing arts center renovations
- $4.5 million for a new technology facility
- $3.3 million for roof replacement at five buildings
- $3.7 million for HVAC replacement at three campuses