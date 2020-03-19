Midway ISD fifth-grade science teacher Morgan Castillo was named a finalist in this year’s H-E-B Excellence in Education program.
Castillo is one of six educators honored in Central and North Texas. Teachers were presented with a $1,000 check for themselves and a $1,000 check for their school, while principal finalists received a $1,000 check for themselves and a $2,500 check for their school.
All finalists are invited to San Antonio on May 2-3 to compete on a statewide level for a $10,000 award and $10,000 grant for their schools.
Castillo has been teaching for 15 years, the last three as a fifth-grade science teacher at Woodgate Intermediate School.
Before joining Midway ISD, Castillo served as a Spanish teacher in several school districts and as an International Baccalaureate program coordinator in Waco ISD. She began her teaching career in inner-city schools to better understand the challenges faced by students in urban areas.
Her teaching style involves facilitating hands-on lessons where students explore, discuss and initiate learning activities. She integrates technology into her classroom, using virtual and augmented reality and incorporates real-world experiences to help her students make lasting connections to the lessons.
“Mrs. Castillo is very deserving of the honor,” said Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas. “She brings her passion for learning to the classroom and truly makes learning come alive for her students. Mrs. Castillo is a master at bringing the outside world into the classroom so her students see the relevance of science in everyday life.”
In 2019, she was honored as the Education Service Center Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year, the Midway ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year and the Woodgate Intermediate Teacher of the Year.
Castillo holds a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and linguistics and a master’s in education administration. She and her husband, Dan, a technology professional, have two young children.
