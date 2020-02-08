Huddled together around a large white table covered in scraps of tracing paper, Midway High School teachers, administrators and students worked with architects and designers last week to draft plans for the school’s new $31.5 million career and technical education addition.
Money for the expansion of the popular CTE program’s facilities comes from a $148 million bond package Midway Independent School District voters passed in November. The bond issue will pay for five other major projects, including construction of a new elementary school in Hewitt and renovations of three existing schools.
The school district has been working with the Huckabee architect firm to design the projects. Last week, architects and designers with the firm visited Midway High School to participate in the charrette process with faculty and students, wherein the teachers and students provided immediate feedback to designers on the development of the CTE addition.
Midway ISD plans to complete the design phase of the project by the end of the year and break ground on the new CTE building and the agriculture building addition in January, Superintendent George Kazanas said. The construction would be complete by fall 2022.
Senior and Class President Ben White participated in the charrette process last week because he has taken all the computer science classes available to Midway High students. He has been involved in the district’s science, technology, engineering and math program since middle school, and plans to study physics at either Brigham Young University in Utah or the University of Texas at Austin.
“I feel like it was good to get a student perspective because even though these teachers are the experts in what it actually takes to learn the material, they don’t really know what it takes to be a student under the material itself,” he said.
White said the major issues he feels need to be addressed in the CTE program, which includes STEM classes, is the layout of the classrooms themselves and the size of the classrooms. Computer science classrooms need to be as big as possible so students have room to move around all the equipment, and those classrooms should be near the engineering classrooms to allow for better collaboration, he said.
Right now, the various classes in the CTE program are spread all over the high school, but the design the district settled on last week would place all CTE classrooms in one building, with related subjects sharing a collaboration space between their classrooms.
“It’s probably the best design possible for collaboration between the different sectors of STEM,” White said. “The biggest drawback to what we have right now in the program is that there’s either just not enough room to work on things or the room that we have isn’t optimal for what we do.”
Senior Tyler Johnston agreed with her classmate. While she took as many engineering classes as possible, Johnston also participated in the school’s agriculture science program all four years of high school, so she provided feedback on the addition to the agriculture building. But for the science and engineering classrooms, she said she wants to make sure they have as much ventilation as possible because students are often cutting materials or spray-painting.
Both seniors regret they will not be at Midway High when the additions are complete, but they know it will benefit future students.
“It will be good for all the incoming students, and it will allow for more expansion in other areas, too,” Johnston said.
If they were both incoming freshman when the CTE building is complete, White and Johnston said they likely would have gotten involved in the CTE program earlier.
“We’re adding a lot more prevalence to the program,” White said. “We’re making it to where it’s more than just a multiplier to add to your average.”
An entire wing dedicated to CTE will not only make the program more visible, but it will attract more students because many of the rooms will have transparent walls so other students can see what the robotics team is working on or what the engineering students are building, he said.
The students are not the only ones thrilled to see the changes made to the CTE program. Journalism and yearbook teacher Jamie Beavers, who also teaches commercial photography, said she is looking forward to being able to add space, including a photo studio, so she can teach more students.
Robotics and engineering teacher Brady Gibson said he wants to make sure the school builds a dirty lab for students, which is a shared work space for students to work on projects. Having a dirty lab would eliminate the need for duplicate tools for separate classes and would give students some autonomy to work on their projects in a dedicated space.
College and Career Readiness Director Ashley Canuteson said the physical proximity of the various programs under the CTE umbrella will allow for more organic collaboration among students and staff that they may have missed out on before.
On April 1, Huckabee staff will be back at Midway to finalize the minute details of the plans for the addition, which will be adjacent to the front entrance to Midway High.
