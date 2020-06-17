Midway Independent School District staff, family and community members called for more hand-washing and sanitizing stations in hallways in a COVID-19-related survey distributed by the district, as well as the reconsideration of student and teacher attendance incentives that may encourage people to come to school sick.
Midway ISD used a different kind of survey to seek feedback from families, teachers and others on what the school district should consider regarding COVID-19 as it plans for the upcoming school year.
Instead of a traditional survey in which respondents answer questions, Midway ISD used a platform called Thoughtexchange to pose a single question and solicit responses from the community. The interactive discussion platform allowed people to submit answers, rate others' responses or simply browse through the conversation, Thoughtexchange Account Executive Laura Milne said.
"It's really designed to solicit a wide range of diverse perspectives," Milne said. "We're organically prioritizing as a group and without bias what is most important to most people."
Midway ISD posed this question: "As we navigate the implications of COVID-19 for our district, what are some important things we should consider as we plan for fall 2020 and beyond?"
Milne said the district had a high rate of participation, with 2,558 people involved in the interactive discussion. About 76% of the people who participated were parents or other family members, and 19% were teachers or other staff members.
Thoughtexchange rooted out the most popular comments for Midway ISD administrators to examine as they plan for next school year. These are the seven most highly rated comments in order:
- Add more hand-washing and hand sanitizing stations available in hallways
- Reconsider attendance incentives for students, including exemptions from final exams for perfect attendance that may encourage sick students to go to school
- Make sure students, particularly younger ones, have breaks outside the classroom, like recess and lunch
- Focus less on state standardized tests and more on catching up students who may have fallen behind this spring
- Keep hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes in all classrooms
- Thank you to staff and teachers who put in extra effort after schools switched to remote learning
- Do not force teachers to use all their paid days off if they contract COVID-19 or must quarantine themselves for 14 days if exposed to the virus.
That is just a small sample of comments people left. The discussion garnered more than 3,000 unique thoughts or comments, but as people rated them, those seven rose to the top of the list, Milne said.
Thoughtexchange also noted a significant split between people who think school should return to some version of normal and those who believe it is too soon to send their children back to school because of all the uncertainty about COVID-19. About 650 people said they wanted school to reopen in the fall, while about 460 people said reopening schools is too risky and that they are more concerned with safety.
The platform also pulled together comments that fit into a central theme, such as parents who are concerned about having to teach at home again while working.
Milne said the benefits of asking an open-ended question, rather than a "yes or no" question is that the school district can see why people responded the way they did and understand their thought processes. A traditional survey would not get that information from people.
Midway ISD will examine the data from the responses as it moves forward with planning for next school year to inform future district decisions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.