This artwork by Natalie McGrath, a fifth-grader at River Valley Intermediate School, won the Waco Region in the Take Care of Texas contest.

Natalie McGrath, a fifth-grade student at River Valley Intermediate School, has been named the winner for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s Waco Region in the sixth annual Take Care of Texas Art Contest.

Natalie’s winning artwork competed among approximately 2,000 entries statewide.

Students were asked to submit artwork demonstrating how they help keep the air and water clean, conserve water and energy, and reduce waste.

Natalie, along with 14 other regional winners, will each receive a tablet computer. Prizes were donated by the Texas Chemical Council.

Staff at each TCEQ regional office selected winners from each of the regions’ qualifying entries. The winning art pieces will be showcased on the Take Care of Texas and TCEQ websites, newsletters and social media.

All winning artwork can be viewed on the Take Care of Texas website, takecareoftexas.org.

Take Care of Texas is a statewide campaign from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that encourages all Texans to help keep the state’s air and water clean, conserve water and energy, and reduce waste.

