Midway ISD notified staff and parents that River Valley Intermediate School Principal Paul Offill tested positive for COVID-19.

A Midway Independent School District principal has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent George Kazanas wrote in a letter to families Wednesday morning.

The school district received notice Wednesday morning that River Valley Intermediate Principal Paul Offill tested positive for COVID-19, the district said in a letter to families. He gave the district permission to identify him.

Offill participated in iPad distribution at River Valley Intermediate School on March 22-24. He has been on campus primarily alone most days of the closure. He also helped with meal distributions at Speegleville Elementary on March 27 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Kazanas said in the letter that the district, in conjunction with the public health district, determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed to Offill is April 7.

As of Wednesday at noon, McLennan County had 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death resulting from the disease.

The 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed to Offill at Speegleville Elementary on March 27 is April 10.

Midway ISD advised anyone who came into contact with Offill to cautiously monitor their health, follow the guidelines for people who have had close contact, and contact your physician if you develop symptoms. McLennan County has a COVID Health Hotline at 254-750-1890.

Offill appears to have a mild case of the disease, Kazanas said in the letter.

“He is already recovering and feeling better,” he said. “Please keep the Offill family in your thoughts and prayers.”

