The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the McLennan County total to 48.

Six patients have been hospitalized, with five in critical condition, which is no change from Tuesday, the health district announced in a press release. Twelve people have recovered.

McLennan County announced its first COVID-19-related death Tuesday. G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, 49, died in a Waco hospital Tuesday morning.

A Midway Independent School District principal is one of the 48 who have tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent George Kazanas wrote in a letter to families and staff Wednesday morning that River Valley Intermediate Principal Paul Offill had the disease and was quarantined at home. He gave the district permission to identify him.

Offill participated in iPad distribution at River Valley Intermediate School on March 22-24. He has been on campus primarily alone most days of the closure. He also helped with meal distributions at Speegleville Elementary on March 27 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Kazanas said in the letter that the district, in conjunction with the public health district, determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed to Offill is April 7.

The 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed to Offill at Speegleville Elementary on March 27 is April 10.

Midway ISD advised anyone who came into contact with Offill to cautiously monitor their health, follow the guidelines for people who have had close contact, and contact their physician if they develop symptoms.

McLennan County has a COVID Health Hotline at 254-750-1890.

Offill appears to have a mild case of the disease, Kazanas said in the letter.

“He is already recovering and feeling better,” he said. “Please keep the Offill family in your thoughts and prayers.”

