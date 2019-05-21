A Midway Independent School District facility study committee recommended Tuesday night that the school board call a November bond election that would include building a new elementary school and repurposing intermediate schools.
The bond package as proposed would cost about $177 million.
Committee members said the major concern for the Midway district is growth, with student enrollment projections adding more than 2,000 in 10 years, committee representative Carly Webb said.
Current enrollment is 8,068. In 10 years, enrollment is expected to reach 10,700, Webb said.
"We're not getting any smaller, and this is not going to get any cheaper," committee representative Scott Bland said.
The committee also recommended eliminating intermediate schools that serve fifth- and sixth-grade students, converting Woodgate Intermediate School into an elementary school and converting River Valley Intermediate School into a middle school. Middle schools would serve sixth through eighth grades, and elementary schools would sever prekindergarten through fifth grade.
As proposed, the bond issue would increase taxes by $7.19 per month on the average Midway ISD home, valued at $226,000.