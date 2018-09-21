In addition to earning an A on the state’s new accountability system, Midway Independent School District was one of sixty districts in the state to take home a rare districtwide distinction.
But Midway ISD, with a student enrollment of just under 10,000, stands in stark contrast to its counterpart, Waco ISD, five miles down the road.
A major recurring critique of the Texas Education Agency’s new A-F accountability system is that it unfairly puts schools with a higher percentage of low-income students at a disadvantage and it relies too heavily on the state’s standardized test, State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR. TEA officials have denied the allegations.
A comparison of the two local school districts does point to some sharp differences. For example, 32.2 percent of Midway ISD’s student population is comprised of low-income students and the district received an A from TEA. Waco ISD’s 14,000-student population was 87.3 percent low-income, and the district earned a C.
“Really we were thrilled with the overall district score and of course our secondary middle school, intermediate schools and high school just did a fantastic job and really most of our elementary schools did as well,” said Midway ISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Brent Merritt. “We just had a couple of schools that in certain areas didn’t score where we wanted them to.”
The data shows almost all Midway elementary schools fell short of the district’s A rating, according to data from the TEA.
South Bosque Elementary School was Midway’s only primary school to receive an A on the state’s new accountability system. Hewitt Elementary School and Spring Valley Elementary School earned B’s, while Castleman Creek Elementary School and Speegleville Elementary School received C’s. Many of the schools which earned B’s and C’s happened to also have a higher number of low-income students.
“A lot of that is due to the way our elementary schools are comprised,” Merritt said. “They are (kindergarten) through (fourth-grade). So when you look at academic progress, there are just fewer tests to pull from and so that’s one of the major reasons why some of those numbers look lower.”
The state does not require students to take the STAAR test until the third grade.
For some students, the STAAR test can keep them from advancing to the next grade, but few Midway ISD students face this problem.
Students can earn one of four STAAR scores “did not meet,” “approaches,” “meets,” and “masters.” For most grades, the regular STAAR test has little effect on a student’s academic career, but in fifth or eighth grade, a student who scores in the “did not meet” category on math or reading must retake the test, repeat the grade or get special permission to be passed along.
Across the board, the majority of Midway fifth- and eighth-grade students met state standards in math and reading. Fewer than 18 percent of Midway ISD students failed one of the critical math or reading exams required to advance to the next grade.
On the whole, the district’s 2017-18 STAAR scores were fairly consistent compared to past years, Merritt said.
“We probably saw our largest gains as a district at our middle school campus,” he said. “They’ve always performed well but this last year they just did exceptionally well. As for overall, our STAAR scores were very similar to the prior year.”
The district received 35 distinctions from TEA this year, meaning the district scored in the top 25 percent of schools like Midway in the state of Texas, but school officials are intent on raising the STAAR scores of the schools that didn’t do as well as the rest of the district.
“We are definitely focusing in on some of those campuses that didn’t score as high as the majority of our other campuses,” he said.
To increase performance districtwide, Midway is leaning on technology and creative teaching practices to keep students engaged in the curriculum.
As it has for the past five years, the district will continue to monitor the STAAR scores of each individual student. Each year, students sit down with teachers to map out STAAR goals and then are tested every three to six weeks to track progress.