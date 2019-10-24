Midway High All-Region 8 Choir

Midway High School had 39 students selected to the Texas Music Educators Association Region 8 Choir. They will take part in the All-Region 8 Clinic/Concert on Nov. 9 at University High School.

 Midway ISD photo

Midway High School choir had 39 students selected to the Texas Music Educators Association Region 8 Choir after auditions on Sept. 28 at Belton High School.

Of that number, 27 are advancing to the pre-Area round of the All-State process.

Students who were selected are: Alaina Morrow, Meredith Villarrial, Natalie Thorne, Tyne Dougherty, Courtney Janecka, Allessandra Sayers, Rachel Owen, Kassie Bartz, Ava Clevenger, Grace Londenberg, Claire Coley, Ava Fossum, Carrigan Young, Sophie Kearney, Georgia Hamby, Hannah Porcare, Mary Claire Gunn, Maycee Baish, Jess Best, Carroll Zheng, Harper Singletary, Sam Smyers, Jackson Fischer, Zachary Brown, Walker Garrett, Shep Helton, Noah Doss, Scott Shultz, Kullen Miller, Wyatt Somers, Jonah Rinewalt, Matthew Stamey, Evan Watts, Jonathan Ayers, Rhett Grosz, Benjamin Clarkson, Parker Borgwald, Austin Coronado and Kelen Jackson.

Students will be participating at the Region 8 All-Region Clinic/Concert on Nov. 9 at University High School. The culminating concert will be at 5 p.m. in the UHS Performing Arts Center.

