Taylor Vasek, 17, has dreamed of dancing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since she was a small child.
Now Vasek and other Midway High School Goal Tender dance teammates have qualified for the parade, and they’re raising money to head to New York City this Thanksgiving.
“My dream has finally come true,” Vasek said. “I just never thought I’d be able to have this experience, so I’m super excited.”
Twenty-four of the team’s 55 dancers were selected at an American Dance/Drill Team School dance competition in July. Eighteen of those girls have since committed to raising the funds to travel to New York to dance on the All American dance team.
“I had hoped that by auditioning that I would make it to the All American (team),” Vasek said.
This year, the Midway High School dance team will celebrate its 40th anniversary. It’s only fitting, said assistant director Carrie Young, that in such a memorable anniversary year Goal Tenders dancers would be selected to perform in the Macy’s parade.
“It’s a chance of a lifetime,” Young said.
Each dancer must raise $3,000 by Sept. 15 in order to dance with Spirit of America Productions, the company which produces dance and cheer routines for the Macy’s parade.
The Goal Tenders are organizing a number of fundraising events in the weeks leading up to the deadline. The first of the fundraisers will be a car wash held Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Regal Car Wash on Hewitt Drive.
The group has set up a GoFundMe campaign to aid their efforts and is selling “Midway Marches for Macy’s” T-shirts. Those interested in a shirt may email carrie.young@midwayisd.org.
Vasek said she’s doing everything she can to raise the funds to be in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“I’m actually selling clothes in my closet for extra money, babysitting and trying to get as many odd jobs as I can,” she said. “I’ve never had to raise this much money before, but it’ll all be worth it.”