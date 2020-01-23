Eight Midway High School choir students received Texas Music Educators Association All-State Choir recognition.
The eight had auditioned in the Area round of the TMEA competion at Midway High School on Jan. 11. For the first time in program history, all of the Midway students who auditioned were selected as either a member of the TMEA All-State Choir or as an alternate.
The choir students are Alaina Morrow (Soprano 1), Harper Singletary (Tenor 1), Carroll Zheng (Tenor 1), Scott Shultz (Bass 1), Evan Watts (Bass 2), Alessandra Sayers (Soprano 2 alternate), Sam Smyers (Tenor 1 alternate) and Kullen Miller (Bass 1 alternate).
These students are all under the direction of Jeff Rice, Jannifer Rice and Caleb Overstreet at Midway. The students also take private voice lessons from Julianne Best, David Guess and Michael Skarke.
All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through a series of auditions.
A total of 1,795 students are selected through a process that began with more than 66,800 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 15 ensembles (bands, orchestras and choirs). Texas Music Educators Association sponsors the Texas All-State competition.
The competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from its region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions.
The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.
All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention in February.
