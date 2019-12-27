McLennan County prosecutor Nelson Barnes often says he gets yelled at for a living, and refereeing Friday night football games and one of the Texas high school football state championship games this month is no different.
Barnes, who joined the McLennan County District Attorney's Office this year as first assistant DA, has served as a football official for 35 years, since he took a sports officiating class for physical education credit while a freshman at Trinity University in San Antonio.
On Dec. 21, Barnes and other members of Waco's chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials officiated the Texas High School Football Championship 6A Division II game between the Denton Guyer Wildcats and the Austin Westlake Chaparrals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Westlake won, 24-0.
Part of a dying breed of sports officials, Barnes has never skipped refereeing a football season since 1985, except for 2006 when he went to Afghanistan while working for the State Department.
"I've just been blessed to get to do it because it is my addiction, without fail," he said. "I have missed birthdays and anniversaries and everything else under the sun."
Barnes and his "brothers," as he refers to his fellow Waco chapter members, ended up working with both teams during the playoffs, so both teams agreed to allow the Waco chapter to officiate the championship game. Barnes said it was a great experience to referee at AT&T Stadium again, with a large crowd and players filled to the brim with energy. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn flipped the coin on the field.
"Just going up there even to watch games is fantastic, and getting to work one is great because it is the pinnacle," Barnes said. "I still get goosebumps, talking about it."
Both teams played their hearts out, despite an early setback for Denton Guyer, he said. Their quarterback tore his posterior cruciate ligament, one of four main ligaments in the knee, on his seventh play, forcing the team to send in a freshman quarterback. When the freshman put in his mouth guard, Barnes noticed his hand shaking. he said he could not blame him, with all those eyes and that pressure on him.
Barnes said the Guyer team remained determined throughout the rest of the game, showing the true spirit of sportsmanship and of the game.
"They just kept playing, even though things went against them and they got way behind. They never quit. That was a remarkable testament to their coaching staff," he said. "Those kids just kept going to work. They were battling 'till the end, 'till the last play."
He also commended the "quiet determination" of Westlake, but he said the undeterred Guyer team will stay with him.
"That's the greatest thing football teaches in any way, shape or form is to keep going when things go bad," Barnes said. "You learn a lot more from the losing than from the winning."
But after 35 years of serving as a sports official and making the sacrifices that go along with it, Barnes is not sure how much longer he will be able to pursue this passion, possibly leaving the state with one fewer official when it already is experiencing a shortage.
"There's an old joke that without officials it's just recess," he said. "We really got to get some folks to start to come back into this, or we're going to end up in a situation where we don't have enough referees and there won't be Friday night lights anymore."
Officials receive a cut of the gate ticket sales of games, which is about $100 for a typical Friday night game. Barnes said he was not sure how much he would receive for refereeing the championship game but that it was an honor to be selected. He believes it is a craft, an art to be learned, not a science.
Sure, there are challenges. Coaches and fans constantly question the calls he makes during games. Sometimes coaches yell at him, inches from his face, but Barnes is used to that sort of intimidation as a prosecutor.
"No matter how right you are, half the people think you're wrong in any given football game. That comes with being an official," he said. "That's one of the challenges for new officials is getting used to that constant criticism and trying to get folks in the stands to realize that we don't have a side. We don't pick a side. Our side is that the rules are even and the game is played fairly."
