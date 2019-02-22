The McGregor Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously Friday night to approve a voluntary separation agreement with Judd Thrash, the now former head football coach and athletics director. The agreement includes a more than $116,000 payment to Thrash in exchange for his resignation.
The board met behind closed doors for an hour before emerging to quickly vote to approve the separation agreement. Neither the school board members nor Superintendent James Lenamon would comment on Thrash or an investigation into the athletics department that started last month. The board did not vote on the investigation.
“On Feb. 22, 2019, our school board approved a voluntary separation agreement with Judd Thrash that resolves the situation to the parties’ mutual satisfaction,” Lenamon said in a written statement handed out after the vote. “I am not permitted to comment further.”
In exchange for resigning, Thrash received a letter of recommendation from Lenamon and a lump sum of $116,733.39, according to a copy of the settlement agreement. Thrash also has been listed as “eligible for rehire” as long as he “removes himself from the pool of progressive employees who may be eligible and qualified for future employment with the district,” the agreement states.
The agreement states the school district found no evidence of misconduct by Thrash during its investigation.
Thrash’s attorney said he could not comment because of the terms of the agreement.
Thrash has been on paid leave since Jan. 17, when the board unanimously voted to place him on administrative leave and directed the school district’s legal counsel to investigate the athletics department. Thrash joined the McGregor ISD staff in March 2017 and has a two-year record of 10-11, including a playoff berth in his first season.
Several people who attended the board meeting shouted at the board for accepting Thrash’s resignation. One woman, who refused to give her name, said the board is “hiding something” and that there was nothing to investigate.
“This poor guy’s name has been drug through the mud,” she said. “It’s crooked. It’s a lot of lies and secrets.”