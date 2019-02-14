The McGregor Independent School District board of trustees chose not to take action Thursday night regarding Judd Thrash, the head football coach and athletics director, or regarding an investigation into the district's athletics department.
After meeting in closed session for about two hours, the school board reopened its public meeting. Superintendent James Lenamon told the board he had no recommendation for board members regarding the final two items on the agenda, which were the athletics department investigation and Thrash's employment. The board did not vote on either item.
Lenamon said he did not wish to comment on the investigation or Thrash but instead let a written statement speak for itself.
"At the meeting this evening, the board took no action related to the ongoing investigation being conducted by the district's legal counsel regarding the athletic department," according to the statement. "In addition, the board took no action related to the athletic director's employment. Because the investigation is ongoing and it and the contract involve personnel issues, I am not at liberty to provide further details at this time."
Thrash has been on paid leave since Jan. 17, when the board unanimously voted to place him on administrative leave and directed the school district’s legal counsel to investigate the athletics department.
More than 40 members of the public attended the meeting, filling the boardroom to its 49-person capacity. The audience spilled out onto the dark lawn outside the administration building, where people sat in folding chairs.
Thrash joined the McGregor ISD staff in March 2017 and has a two-year record of 10-11, including a playoff berth in his first season.