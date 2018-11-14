The eastern McLennan County towns of Mart and Riesel are adversaries on the football field, but they plan to be partners in school security.
The Mart City Council and Riesel Independent School District board approved an interlocal agreement Tuesday allowing a Mart police officer to serve as a school resource officer in Riesel schools.
Although Mart police do not normally patrol in the city limits of Riesel, Mart City Council members changed an city ordinance to allow the selected officer to provide security around Riesel campuses.
“We’ve looking at this for quite a few months, and although we’ve had cameras all over our facilities and we’ve added automatic locking front doors this summer, this has been one of the board and (my) big agenda items for a while,” Riesel ISD Superintendent Brian Garner said. “We wanted to find a way to find a way to get a SRO in our district for the safety of our students.”
Under the agreement, Riesel ISD will pay Mart $50,000 a year to supply one Mart police officer for 685 students and nearly 100 facility members. Mart has four officers now and would add a fifth under the deal.
Mart City Administrator Kevin Schaffer said during the two months of summer that Riesel is not in session, the school resource officer will be available for general police work in Mart under Police Chief Paul Cardenas.
“We are excited as a city to be able to help Riesel ISD,” Schaffer said. “When we first started this a few months ago, our overriding statement that I kept saying was that we just want to be good neighbors. We told them that we were going to support Riesel ISD 364 days out of the year and the only day we would not will be the Friday night when we play them.”
Joking about the longtime athletic rivalry aside, Garner said the school district first approached Riesel Police Department about a possible partnership. Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow said he supported the idea of a school resource officer but his department only has two officers and couldn’t spare one, he said.
In a Tuesday council meeting, Riesel Mayor Kevin Hogg said school and city officials have discussed the idea of a school resources officer, but staffing issues have been a concern.
“We are down to two officers right now and we are allotted to have four officers right now,” Hogg said. “We’ve had those positions posted for several months now and have had very little interest. (The school district) knows that we are not in a position to do it as fast as they wanted to do it, so they’ve been talking with the Mart Police Department.”
Cardenas said he was looking forward to helping the school district, which is about eight miles away. He said the department will begin searching for the school resource officer as soon as the interlocal agreement is finalized later this week.
“In the past two years Mart Police Department has built a relationship with Riesel ISD’s athletic department by providing independent security for them,” Cardenas said. “It is because of this positive relationship between Riesel ISD and Mart PD, Riesel ISD’s superintendent reached out to the City of Mart to seek help fulfill their need for a school resource officer.
“Since we wanted to continue to have a good working partnership with Riesel ISD, City Manager Kevin Schaffer began to explore ideas on how to support our neighbor. Therefore, I look forward to implementing the school resource officer program in order to create a safer environment for both students and staff.”