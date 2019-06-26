Following an order from the state education commissioner, the Marlin Independent School District Board of Managers unanimously voted Wednesday evening to rehire teacher Claude Kelley for the 2019-20 school year and pay him back pay since the board fired him in May last year.
Board President Billy Johnson said he does not know how much money the district owes Kelley. He declined to comment further.
State Education Commissioner Mike Morath ruled May 13 that the Marlin ISD board must reinstate Kelley’s employment and provide him with any back pay and benefits until the district provides Kelley with a new contract, according to a copy of Morath’s order.
Marlin ISD’s state-appointed board of managers terminated Kelley’s probationary contract in May 2018, following a recommendation from then-superintendent Michael Seabolt. Kelley filed a grievance with the board after his termination, then appealed the grievance to the education commissioner after the board declined to rehire him.
The board of managers suspended Seabolt on June 5, after being directed to do so by Texas Education Agency conservator Jean Bahney.
Johnson declined to comment on how Seabolt's recommendation to fire Kelley reflects on the suspended superintendent's leadership abilities or whether it had anything to do with placing Seabolt on paid administrative leave.
After the board fired Kelley, who taught computer classes at Marlin High School, Seabolt told the Tribune-Herald Kelley had told students they were not smart enough to pass an end of course exam Kelley was helping administer at the time. Kelley's attorney disputed Seabolt's account.
Kelley taught under a probationary contract for the 2016-17 and the 2017-18 school years.
Kelley and his Austin-based attorney, Kevin Lungwitz, claim in their appeal to the state education commissioner that the board never voted to end his probationary contract and did not notify him of the termination of his contract in a timely manner.
A board of trustees must give notice of termination of a teacher’s employment no later than the 10th day before the last day of instruction required under the teacher’s contract, according to the Texas Education Code.
On April 17, 2018, the Marlin ISD board of managers’ agenda included an item to “approve the termination of high school teacher probationary contract.” The district employed at least two high school teachers under probationary contracts that school year. The motion passed unanimously.
Kelley then filed a grievance with the board arguing the vote failed to identify the teacher whose contract was terminated and, therefore, did not terminate his probationary contract.
The commissioner found that the board’s motion on April 17, 2018, did not terminate Kelley’s contract because it did not identify Kelley and could have referred to at least one other teacher, according to a copy of the commissioner’s decision.
The board again tried to terminate Kelley’s contract on May 15, 2018. The agenda item included in the consent agenda stated “consideration and possible action on superintendent’s recommendations…to terminate the probationary contract of Claude Kelley in the best interest of the district due to conduct alleged to have occurred during end of course test administration.”
Boards generally adopt consent agenda items in a single vote, unless they pull individual items for discussion. Otherwise, all items under the consent agenda pass with a single vote by the board.
The board unanimously adopted the consent agenda May 15, 2018, but the item concerning Kelley’s contract was “rather different than the other items which all begin with the word ‘approve.’ The item in question begins with the words ‘consideration and possible action.’ If the desire was to terminate (Kelley’s) contract, in keeping with the other consent items, one would suspect that the item would read: approve termination of probationary contract of Claude Kelley,” Morath wrote in his order.
“Instead of approving the termination of (Kelley’s) contract, respondent’s board voted to consider and take possible action to terminate (Kelley’s) contract and notify” him, Morath’s order states. “Granted, this action makes little sense.”
“The question is not: What do we now suppose the board members subjectively believed?” the order states. “The question is: What is the meaning of the motion the board passed? The May 15, 2018, motion was not a vote to end (Kelley’s) contract.”