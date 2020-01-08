Another member of the state-appointed board of managers that oversees the troubled Marlin Independent School District has resigned, leaving the panel with only three members.
Sam Sinno, an Austin business owner, tendered his resignation from the board Dec. 20, stating in a letter to board members and the Texas Education Agency that he felt he did not have enough time to commit to the board. The resignation was effective Jan. 1.
"My personal and business schedule has required more of my time," Sinno wrote in his resignation letter. "It would be best served to have someone on the board that has the time the staff and students and other board members deserve. I can't stress the amount of admiration I now have for school board members."
The Texas Education Agency has not established a time frame for filling Sinno's seat, a spokesman said. The agency still has not filled the vacancy left by another member who left three months ago.
Eddie Ellis Jr. resigned after the Tribune-Herald revealed his criminal background to the state agency. The TEA's background check process failed to uncover Ellis' 2017 guilty plea to a charge of theft of government property, in which he was ordered to pay the federal government almost half a million dollars in restitution for defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Both Sinno and Ellis joined the board of managers in May, replacing two members of the five-member panel.
In 2017, state Education Commissioner Mike Morath appointed the board of managers to replace the elected school board for two years, after Marlin ISD had failed state academic accountability ratings based largely on state standardized exam scores for the past seven years.
In January 2019, Morath revoked the district's accreditation status and extended the appointment of the board of managers for another two years, citing a "lack of improvement" at the district. Marlin ISD has not met state academic accountability standards since 2010, longer than any other Texas school district.
A school district with a revoked accreditation status means the TEA no longer recognizes the district as a Texas public school, according to the TEA website.
In November, the board approved an agreement with TEA to keep Marlin schools open for at least one more school year. The district also is overseen by state-appointed interim Superintendent Jean Bahney and conservator Diana Vaughn.
Sinno said he was glad he served on the board and believes the district has made some progress since he was appointed. He wanted to resign in October but decided to wait because that was when Ellis resigned, so he gave the TEA until the end of the year.
"I think we'll see a lot more movement in the next six months as they start looking at finding a new superintendent," Sinno said, adding he did not think it would be fair to the district for him to remain on the board during that search.
The resignation of superintendent Michael Seabolt in August moved the district in a better direction, Sinno said. The state is now more engaged than it ever has been in Marlin, which he believes will help continue to push the district forward.
Sinno owns multiple car dealerships in Central Texas, including two in Marlin: Apple Sport Chevrolet and Apple Sport Ford. He lives in Austin and his three children, all under age 9, attend Leander ISD. Lately, he said he has been to more Marlin schools than his own children's.
"There's only 24 hours in a day," he said. "I just didn't have any more hours."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.