The Marlin Independent School District board of managers unanimously voted Wednesday afternoon to name Darryl Henson as the lone superintendent finalist.
Henson currently serves as assistant superintendent of school leadership at Cedar Hill Independent School District, a district of about 7,790 students roughly 15 miles southwest of downtown Dallas. He has been in that position since 2018.
In 21 days, the board of managers likely will vote to offer Henson a contract. By law, the board must wait that long after naming a finalist for the position before officially hiring that person.
COVID-19 concerns aside, the district is facing more uncertainty than most. As it has in recent years, Marlin ISD is facing the threat of closure or other state sanctions because it has failed state academic accountability standards based on standardized test scores. The state education commissioner is expected to make a decision on what will happen with the district sometime in the spring. It has recently operated under abatement agreements that give the state broad authority.
Henson would replace Jean Bahney, a state appointee who has been serving as interim superintendent since August. After former Superintendent Michael Seabolt resigned Aug. 8, state Education Commissioner Mike Morath appointed Bahney to serve as superintendent for no longer than this school year, according to an Aug. 26 letter to the board and school district.
Seabolt resigned Aug. 8, two months after the district’s state-appointed board of managers suspended him and launched a district-level investigation into his performance at the direction of Bahney, the state-appointed conservator at the time.
Bahney said after the meeting Wednesday that she feels comfortable leaving the district in “good hands.”
“We’re real excited,” she said. “It’s springtime. It’s time for a fresh start.”
A native of Houston, Henson also has served as principal of North Forest High School in the Houston Independent School District and principal of Parkland High School in El Paso’s Ysleta Independent School District. He also has worked as a classroom teacher, coach and principal in the Austin, Houston and El Paso regions, according to a biography released by the district’s search firm, Education Solutions and Services.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Henson led the efforts to guide North Forest High School in earning the “highest student progress measure of all Achieve 180” high schools in Houston ISD, according to the press release. Launched in the 2017-18 school year, Achieve 180 is a Houston ISD research-based action plan to support and empower underserved and underperforming students in 36 Houston ISD feeder schools, according to the Houston ISD website.
Henson earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Texas at Austin, a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Texas at Arlington, and a doctoral degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Houston. He also has professional affiliations with the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, Texas Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents, and Texas Association of School Administrators, according to the press release.
The board of managers also unanimously voted Wednesday to eliminate the district’s assistant superintendent position, currently held by Remy Godfrey. Godfrey will remain with the district under a different title as the central office undergoes a reorganization, Bahney said.
In October 2015, the school district received a notice from the TEA, announcing it would close Marlin ISD in July 2016 if the administration did not show significant improvement in student academic performance after failing state standards for four years in a row, according to Tribune-Herald archives.
The district failed state academic standards again in 2016, but the TEA agreed to allow Marlin ISD to continue operating under an abatement agreement. In February 2017, Morath, the state education commissioner, appointed a board of managers to replace the elected board of trustees. Morath also appointed Seabolt to continue serving as the superintendent.
In January 2019, Morath extended the appointment of the board of managers for another two years, citing a “lack of improvement” at the district. In February 2019, he appointed Bahney as conservator.
Marlin ISD has failed state academic standards since 2011, longer than any other Texas school district, but has continued operating under abatement agreements with the TEA.
