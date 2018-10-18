Lorena ISD Superintendent Joe Kucera issued a statement Thursday morning to parents and local media dismissing a rumor spread online that a student had created a "hit list." He stated that Lorena police have found no "credible threat," but that school officials were continuing to monitor the situation.
The letter is as follows:
Dear Parent(s)/Guardian(s):
The purpose of this letter is to provide accurate information regarding a safety concern that has been shared on social media and through general conversation. Lorena ISD has been made aware of a matter where it was reported that a student made a “hit list.” This information is incorrect. Please understand that Lorena ISD will ALWAYS take reports of this nature VERY SERIOUSLY and will immediately investigate the matter to the greatest extent possible. This particular report was certainly no exception. Lorena High School administration in conjunction with the Lorena Police Department have investigated the report thoroughly. Fortunately, the comprehensive investigation found no credible threat to Lorena High School or any other Lorena ISD campus.
Unfortunately, unfounded misinformation has been shared on social media and has understandably resulted in widespread concern from Lorena parents, students, and the community as a whole. Please be confident that the safety and security of the students and staff at Lorena ISD is paramount. As a precautionary measure Lorena ISD is taking additional steps to ensure a sense of safety for the Lorena ISD students, staff, and community. We will continue to monitor the situation, investigate reports, and take additional safety measures as needed.
The safety issues confronting our nation and community are serious. We know that parents, students, and staff will continue to work together to help maintain a focus on teaching and learning in our schools as we address this matter. Lorena ISD encourages anyone with a particular safety concern to contact administration in order to receive the most updated and accurate information. You may also anonymously report bullying and safety concerns using the Lorena ISD website under the “students” tab. Thank you in advance for your cooperation as we work together to ensure the safest environment for our students, staff and community.
Joe Kucera, Ed.D.
Superintendent
Lorena ISD