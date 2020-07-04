Local valedictorians & salutatorians 2020: McLennan County's top graduates
The Tribune-Herald presents the first installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year. More graduates will be featured on July 12.
Some schools have yet to provide information or photographs.
To ask questions, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com.
Elizabeth Williams • Valedictorian • Axtell
Emily Allred • Salutatorian • Axtell
Adrian Amaro • Valedictorian • Bosqueville
Emily Allred • Salutatorian • Bosqueville
Davis Golden • Valedictorian • China Spring
Madison Mayfield • Salutatorian • China Spring
Anne Williams • Valedictorian • Crawford
Ana Maddox • Salutatorian • Crawford
Madeline Kiss • Valedictorian • La Vega
Norelys Hernandez • Salutatorian • La Vega
Haven Booker • Valedictorian • Rapoport Meyer
Maddison Ives • Salutatorian • Rapoport Meyer
Rachel Saage • Valedictorian • Riesel
Megan Howard • Salutatorian • Riesel
Daiaudrea London-Ridge • Valedictorian • University
Ivette Padron • Salutatorian • University
Sophia Swenke • Valedictorian • Waco
Paris Hookham • Salutatorian • Waco
