Local school districts set up feeding sites after virus concerns shutter schools

Waco-area school districts will offer free lunch and breakfast on a drive-through basis starting Monday to blunt the impact of school closures on child hunger.
Waco Independent School District, Midway ISD and La Vega ISD are among districts that will offer pickup lines for meals on weekdays
due to the threat of COVID-19. as schools remain closed
In a letter to parents, Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said the feeding sites are the result of a partnership with the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, formerly the Texas Hunger Initiative.
“I want to thank our child nutrition services team and our community partners, including the Texas Hunger Initiative at Baylor University, for their dedication and hard work to make sure that our kids have access to nutritious (and delicious) meals while our schools are closed,” she wrote.
Waco ISD’s meals will be available at 12 sites around town to anyone in Greater Waco between the ages of 1 and 18, regardless of income or residency. The child must be present to receive the food.
Breakfast will be available for curbside pickup from 8 to 9:30 a.m., and lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. More information is available at
wacoisd.org/COVID19.
Waco ISD locations are as follows:
Bledsoe Miller Community Center (300 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.) Calvary Baptist Church (1001 N. 18th A St.) Doris Miller Family YMCA (1020 Elm Ave.) Estella Maxey Place (1809 J.J. Flewellen Drive) Highland Baptist Church (3014 Maple Ave.) Kate Ross Housing Authority (937 S. 11th St.) Lake Shore Baptist Church (5801 Bishop Drive) Meadowbrook Baptist Church (1207 N. Old Robinson Rd.) Park Lake Drive Baptist Church (3701 N. 27th St.) South Terrace Community Center (2615 S. 12th St.) St. Louis Catholic Church (2001 N. 25th St.) Waco Family YMCA (6800 Harvey Drive).
Meanwhile, Midway ISD will offer breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at three locations: Castleman Creek Elementary School, Hewitt Elementary School and Speegleville Elementary.
La Vega ISD will offer breakfast from 6:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all of its campuses.
Midway and La Vega services are also available to all children in the county.
The Baylor Collaborative on Poverty and Hunger on Sunday released a statewide list of feeding sites, available at
texashunger.org. Photos: The latest images from the coronavirus response around the world
