McLennan County public school districts received A’s, B’s, C’s and a couple D’s Wednesday on the first accountability report cards issued by the Texas Education Agency.

More than 1,000 school districts across Texas received letter grades under a new A-F accountability rating system that has many education professionals grumbling.

School districts were labeled with letter grades, and campuses were labeled as “met requirement” or “improvement required” based on their performance in the 2017-18 school year. Campuses also got unofficial grades on a 100-point scale this year, which will be translated to official letter grades starting next year.

Four of the 23 public districts and charter in McLennan County got A’s, six got B’s, six got C’s and two got D’s. Three McLennan County districts and two charters were not included in the letter ratings this year for various reasons.

Waco Independent School District Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson told a packed house of district employees at a convocation ceremony Wednesday that the A-F ratings and negative publicity can damage student morale.

“You really just have to know that the kids know when the paper writes about them being low performing,” Nelson said. “I bet you it may not even be a headline that we reduced a number of (improvement required) schools. What’s going to be the headlines is that we don’t have any A’s.”

In an interview with the Tribune-Herald, Nelson said Tennyson Middle School was close to getting an A from TEA. Similarly, Waco ISD got an overall grade of C but was four points away from earning a B.

The main takeaway is that the district is improving, he said.

“I think parents and the community should be confident that we’re headed in the right direction,” Nelson said. “There’s been some documentable improvement and achievement that the state of Texas can’t deny. I don’t think we’re done, but I think we’re on the right track.”

As far as his thoughts on the A-F rating system, Nelson said he thinks the state has become too reliant on standardized testing data.

“I’m not necessarily against standardized testing, but I do think the pendulum has swung too far, where we’ve kind of lost sight of the whole purpose of public education,” he said. “Having said that, if there’s a state test, I believe our kids should be able to be successful.”

District scores are based on three main indicators: “student achievement,” which is primarily based on standardized test performance and includes other measures like graduation rates for high schools; “school progress,” which compares test performance year-to-year and between comparable districts; and “closing the gaps,” which includes performance in specific groups of students based on socioeconomic status and other factors.

The score for “student achievement” or “closing the gaps,” whichever is higher, makes up 70 percent of the overall rating. The “closing the gaps” score makes up the other 30 percent.

Noel Candelaria, president of the Texas State Teachers Association said he is firmly against the new accountability measures. Like many education professionals, he said the system, first approved in 2015 and tweaked along the way to implementation, relies too heavily on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness standardized tests, not on broader performance metrics.

“We haven’t seen all the school district grades yet, but we remain strongly opposed to the new A-F grading system,” he wrote in a statement released Wednesday. “It is based largely on STAAR scores, a misleading, incomplete way to gauge student success, and it was designed by the governor and the legislative majority to pass the blame for their own failures to children and educators.”

But TEA commissioner Mike Morath said he still believes the new system is “a significant improvement over the prior system.”

It compares districts and schools with similar poverty rates so high-poverty campuses with lower grades will not be unduly penalized, Morath said.

“The idea that you can provide clear summative information to parents is a huge win for parents,” he said last week. “The idea that the design of the system was meant to highlight both high levels of student achievement and high levels of educator impact makes this essentially the fairest system in the state of Texas.”

Out of 1,200 public and charter districts statewide, 153 got A’s and 16 got F’s. On the campus level, 4 percent were rated “improvement required.”

In the week before the ratings system’s debut, the Texas Education Agency rolled out a series of YouTube question-and-answer videos and a podcast called “TEA Time” about the new accountability system. The TEA also plans to launch a new website, www.txschools.org, to provide a searchable database of all school district A-F ratings.

About 20 states have implemented or started developing A-F school rating systems since Florida adopted its A-F system in 1999.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

2018 school accountability ratings

District Students % ED Overall Score D1 Score D2 Score D3 Score D4 Score

Waco ISD 14,775 87.3 C 76 D 66 C 76 C 79 D 68 Axtell ISD 803 55.9 B 86 B 84 C 70 B 83 B 89 Bosqueville ISD 710 38.3 B 86 B 86 B 85 C 78 B 85 Bruceville-Eddy ISD 689 57.8 C 76 C 79 D 60 C 78 D 69 China Spring ISD 2,748 25.6 A 93 A 91 B 80 C 76 A 97 Connally ISD 2,337 79.9 C 70 D 66 F 57 C 73 D 64 Crawford ISD 545 20.2 B 84 B 85 B 84 D 67 B 82 Gholson ISD 255 72.9 4 72 4 73 4 76 4 72 4 63 Hallsburg ISD 172 52.9 4 76 4 77 4 74 4 75 4 75

Harmony Sci. Acad. 562 81.3 4 65 4 60 4 65 4 63 4 64

Harmony Sch. Inn. 482 70.5 4 74 4 69 4 73 4 75 4 71 La Vega ISD 3,093 92.5 D 66 D 65 D 65 D 69 D 60 Lorena ISD 1,756 25.4 A 92 A 91 C 79 B 81 A 93 Mart ISD 519 75.9 D 63 C 74 F 55 C 73 F 38 McGregor ISD 1,458 60.4 C 79 B 80 C 79 C 78 C 76 Midway ISD 8,068 32.2 A 93 A 92 B 87 B 85 A 95 Moody ISD 694 63.1 C 79 C 79 D 60 B 81 C 75 Oglesby ISD 178 68.0 4 78 4 69 4 85 4 62 4 63 Rapoport Academy 818 69.1 A 91 B 88 C 70 A 93 B 86 Riesel ISD 645 42.0 B 82 B 84 C 79 C 75 C 77 Robinson ISD 2,349 32.2 B 83 B 83 B 80 C 70 B 83 Valley Mills ISD 642 54.5 C 74 C 76 C 70 D 69 D 68 Waco Charter Sch. 215 100.0 4 74 4 60 4 75 4 69 4 73 West ISD 1,324 42.4 B 84 B 86 D 65 B 85 C 78

District Students % Econ Dis. Overall Rating Score Student Achievement Score Academic Growth Score Relative Performance Score Closing the Gaps Score
Axtell ISD 803 55.9 B 86 B 84 C 70 B 83 B 89
Bosqueville ISD 710 38.3 B 86 B 86 B 85 C 78 B 85
B'ville-Eddy ISD 689 57.8 C 76 C 79 D 60 C 78 D 69
China Spring ISD 2748 25.6 A 93 A 91 B 80 C 76 A 97
Connally ISD 2337 79.9 C 70 D 66 F 57 C 73 D 64
Crawford ISD 545 20.2 B 84 B 85 B 84 D 67 B 82
Gholson ISD 255 72.9 Met std. 72 Met std. 73 Met std. 76 Met std. 72 Met std. 63
Hallsburg ISD 172 52.9 Met std. 76 Met std. 77 Met std. 74 Met std. 75 Met std. 75
La Vega ISD 3093 92.5 D 66 D 65 D 65 D 69 D 60
Lorena ISD 1756 25.4 A 92 A 91 C 79 B 81 A 93
Mart ISD 519 75.9 D 63 C 74 F 55 C 73 F 38
Mcgregor ISD 1458 60.4 C 79 B 80 C 79 C 78 C 76
Midway ISD 8068 32.2 A 93 A 92 B 87 B 85 A 95
Moody ISD 694 63.1 C 79 C 79 D 60 B 81 C 75
Rapoport Acad. 818 69.1 A 91 B 88 C 70 A 93 B 86
Riesel ISD 645 42 B 82 B 84 C 79 C 75 C 77
Robinson ISD 2349 32.2 B 83 B 83 B 80 C 70 B 83
Waco ISD 14775 87.3 C 76 D 66 C 76 C 79 D 68
Waco Charter Sch. 215 100 Met std. 74 Met std. 60 Met std. 75 Met std. 69 Met std. 73
West ISD 1324 42.4 B 84 B 86 D 65 B 85 C 78

2018 Waco ISD campus ratings

Campus Students % ED Rating Score Grade*

Alta Vista 498 93.8 MS 71 C Brook Avenue 372 98.4 IR 52 F J.H. Hines 499 97.2 MS 64 D G.W. Carver Middle 477 89.7 MS 70 C

Indian Spring Middle 524 95.6 MS 71 C

Bell’s Hill 749 96.1 MS 86 B Cedar Ridge 565 95.2 MS 73 C Crestview 602 91.5 MS 79 C Dean Highland 738 90.2 MS 70 C Hillcrest PDS 430 73.3 MS 67 D Kendrick 529 94.1 MS 66 D Lake Air Montessori 710 72.1 MS 68 D Mountainview 382 73.6 MS 81 B Parkdale 620 87.9 MS 67 D Provident Heights 386 97.9 MS 74 C South Waco 525 96.2 MS 82 B West Avenue 382 97.1 MS 74 C

Cesar Chavez Middle 847 92.8 MS 67 D Tennyson Middle 930 79.1 MS 87 B University High 1,735 81.8 MS 80 B Waco High 1,968 80.4 MS 77 C

OVERALL 14,775 87.3 76 C

Campus Students % ED Rating Score Distinctions
Alta Vista 498 93.8 MS 71
Brook Avenue 372 98.4 IR 52
J H Hines 499 97.2 MS 64
G W Carver Middle 477 89.7 MS 70 Science
Indian Spring Middle 524 95.6 MS 71
Bell's Hill 749 96.1 MS 86
Cedar Ridge 565 95.2 MS 73 Science
Crestview 602 91.5 MS 79
Dean Highland 738 90.2 MS 70
Hillcrest PDS 430 73.3 MS 67
Kendrick 529 94.1 MS 66
Lake Air Montessori 710 72.1 MS 68
Mountainvie w 382 73.6 MS 81
Parkdale 620 87.9 MS 67 Science
Provident Heights 386 97.9 MS 74
South Waco 525 96.2 MS 82 Reading
West Avenue 382 97.1 MS 74
Cesar Chavez Middle 847 92.8 MS 67
Tennyson Middle 930 79.1 MS 87 Reading, Math, Science
University H igh 1735 81.8 MS 80 Math
Waco High 1968 80.4 MS 77 Reading

Tags

Lauren Dodd has covered education for the Tribune-Herald since May 2018. A native of Beaumont, Dodd attended Rhodes College and joined the Tribune-Herald in 2018. She previously worked as a reporter at the Seguin Gazette and the Killeen Daily Herald.

Recommended for you