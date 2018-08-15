McLennan County public school districts received A’s, B’s, C’s and a couple D’s Wednesday on the first accountability report cards issued by the Texas Education Agency.
More than 1,000 school districts across Texas received letter grades under a new A-F accountability rating system that has many education professionals grumbling.
School districts were labeled with letter grades, and campuses were labeled as “met requirement” or “improvement required” based on their performance in the 2017-18 school year. Campuses also got unofficial grades on a 100-point scale this year, which will be translated to official letter grades starting next year.
Four of the 23 public districts and charter in McLennan County got A’s, six got B’s, six got C’s and two got D’s. Three McLennan County districts and two charters were not included in the letter ratings this year for various reasons.
Waco Independent School District Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson told a packed house of district employees at a convocation ceremony Wednesday that the A-F ratings and negative publicity can damage student morale.
“You really just have to know that the kids know when the paper writes about them being low performing,” Nelson said. “I bet you it may not even be a headline that we reduced a number of (improvement required) schools. What’s going to be the headlines is that we don’t have any A’s.”
In an interview with the Tribune-Herald, Nelson said Tennyson Middle School was close to getting an A from TEA. Similarly, Waco ISD got an overall grade of C but was four points away from earning a B.
The main takeaway is that the district is improving, he said.
“I think parents and the community should be confident that we’re headed in the right direction,” Nelson said. “There’s been some documentable improvement and achievement that the state of Texas can’t deny. I don’t think we’re done, but I think we’re on the right track.”
As far as his thoughts on the A-F rating system, Nelson said he thinks the state has become too reliant on standardized testing data.
“I’m not necessarily against standardized testing, but I do think the pendulum has swung too far, where we’ve kind of lost sight of the whole purpose of public education,” he said. “Having said that, if there’s a state test, I believe our kids should be able to be successful.”
District scores are based on three main indicators: “student achievement,” which is primarily based on standardized test performance and includes other measures like graduation rates for high schools; “school progress,” which compares test performance year-to-year and between comparable districts; and “closing the gaps,” which includes performance in specific groups of students based on socioeconomic status and other factors.
The score for “student achievement” or “closing the gaps,” whichever is higher, makes up 70 percent of the overall rating. The “closing the gaps” score makes up the other 30 percent.
Noel Candelaria, president of the Texas State Teachers Association said he is firmly against the new accountability measures. Like many education professionals, he said the system, first approved in 2015 and tweaked along the way to implementation, relies too heavily on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness standardized tests, not on broader performance metrics.
“We haven’t seen all the school district grades yet, but we remain strongly opposed to the new A-F grading system,” he wrote in a statement released Wednesday. “It is based largely on STAAR scores, a misleading, incomplete way to gauge student success, and it was designed by the governor and the legislative majority to pass the blame for their own failures to children and educators.”
But TEA commissioner Mike Morath said he still believes the new system is “a significant improvement over the prior system.”
It compares districts and schools with similar poverty rates so high-poverty campuses with lower grades will not be unduly penalized, Morath said.
“The idea that you can provide clear summative information to parents is a huge win for parents,” he said last week. “The idea that the design of the system was meant to highlight both high levels of student achievement and high levels of educator impact makes this essentially the fairest system in the state of Texas.”
Out of 1,200 public and charter districts statewide, 153 got A’s and 16 got F’s. On the campus level, 4 percent were rated “improvement required.”
In the week before the ratings system’s debut, the Texas Education Agency rolled out a series of YouTube question-and-answer videos and a podcast called “TEA Time” about the new accountability system. The TEA also plans to launch a new website, www.txschools.org, to provide a searchable database of all school district A-F ratings.
About 20 states have implemented or started developing A-F school rating systems since Florida adopted its A-F system in 1999.