For Waco, Martin Luther King Jr. Day comes with several days of opportunities to reflect on the past and work toward the future with memorials, volunteer service projects and live presentations.
Events begin Thursday with “Black Justice: A Night of Speakers & Poetry.” The event, organized by Global Revive & Community Race Relations Coalition, runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Waco, 1100 Austin Ave.
Friday brings the 33rd annual wreath-laying ceremony at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where guests are encouraged to bring wreaths and flowers. Guests will begin to gather at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at noon.
Coque Gibson, who organizes the annual ceremony, started it with her husband, longtime McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson.
“It’s just a chance to bring the community together, all races of people,” she said.
Former Waco ISD superintendent and current City of Marlin education consultant Marcus Nelson will serve as Friday’s keynote speaker. Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver will present a proclamation honoring Waco Community Race Relations Coalition Chairwoman Alice Pollard, who died in November. Gibson said the ceremony proceeds regardless of weather conditions every year.
“We do it because we know Dr. King would do it for us,” Gibson said.
Baylor University students volunteering with Campus Kitchen get a headstart on volunteer work Saturday. Every year, students spend long hours preparing meals for service project volunteers who will be busy at community gardens throughout the city on Monday.
This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will begin in Waco with a leadership breakfast at the Doris Miller Family YMCA. The event will run from 7 to 8 a.m., with Pastor Ron English from Greater Bosqueville Baptist Church serving as guest speaker. The event is free and open to the public.
The annual peace march and observance, organized by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, will begin at 9 a.m. at Indian Spring Park and conclude at noon with lunch at the Bledsoe-Miller Recreation Center, located at 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Mission Waco will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program at 10 a.m. Monday at the Jubilee Theatre, located at 1319 N. 15th St. The service includes including speakers from local churches, a poetry reading by April Neal and a panel discussion with local church leaders about racial reconciliation.
Following the program, volunteers can participate in Mission Waco service projects throughout town, which will run from roughly 1:15 to 3:30 p.m. Anyone looking to volunteer can register their group at https://bit.ly/35ZActM.
While Mission Waco’s program is underway, Baylor students will head out to their own service projects from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At the same time, Keep Waco Beautiful’s annual Brazos River Cleanup, co-organized with Waco Paddle Company and Act Locally Waco, will give non-students even more opportunities to volunteer. Volunteers should register online before 9 a.m. Monday, wear closed-toe shoes and pants and rendezvous at 200 S. University Parks Drive before 11 a.m.
Organizer Ashley Millerd Crownover said paper applications will be available for last-minute additions, but online sign-up is preferable. Food and water will be provided, but volunteers should bring their own reusable water bottles as plastic ones will not be available.
Monday will conclude with the city’s 34th candlelight vigil at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Guests will begin to gather at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6 p.m. Coque Gibson, who organizes the vigil every year as well as the wreath ceremony, said local teenage minister Jamal Walker will serve as the speaker at the vigil. Guests should bring a candle.
Baylor University will host two final events. The Bobo Spiritual Life Center will host Neighbor Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday and the multicultural affairs department will host a luncheon titled “What if We Could Interview MLK in 2020?” on Wednesday. Ticket information for the luncheon is available at 254-710-7982.
