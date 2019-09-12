Applause
Lyle Mason, who helped create and direct the Magnolia Foundation, has returned to Methodist Children’s Home to lead its fundraising efforts as vice president for development.
Mason started his new role with Methodist Children’s Home on Monday. The nonprofit with a sprawling campus and school facilities at 1111 Herring Ave. serves children and families throughout Texas and New Mexico with a variety of programs including foster care, parenting classes, residential programs and transition services for teens aging out of foster care.
“Among his responsibilities at MCH, Mason will lead all fundraising efforts including the Building Hope capital campaign on the Waco residential campus, and he will cultivate relationships with benefactors and churches in communities around Texas and New Mexico to support the mission of MCH,” according to a press release.
Mason started as a Methodist Children’s Home fundraiser in 2010 and served as director of benefactor relations from 2012 to 2016. He will remain on the Magnolia Foundation’s board.
He was born and raised in San Antonio, earning a bachelor of business administration degree from Baylor University and a master’s degree in biblical studies from Dallas Theological Seminary.
He and his wife, Denise, have been married for 21 years and have three children: Hannah, 19; Luke, 17; and Justin, 12.
In the military
Alex Martin, a 2018 Midway graduate, completed basic and combat engineer training from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
He is the son of Greg and Cassandra Martin, of Waco. He is currently serving in the 41st Engineer Company with the 1st Infantry (the “Big Red 1”) at Fort Riley, Kansas.
Class acts
Thomas Grantham, of Hewitt, received a Dean Scholarship from Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas.
He is the son of Thomas and Melissa and is starting his freshman year .
