Applause
Mark Schneider, division director of culinary arts at Texas State Technical College, has been selected to compete at Food & Hotel Asia’s Food & Beverage 2020 event next spring in Singapore.
Schneider was selected because of his membership in the Epicurean World Master Chefs Society. This will be his first international competition, which takes place March 31 to April 3, 2020. He will be on a team of up to five American chefs, along with a support staff.
“The Singapore competition is touted as one of the toughest in the world,” he said. Schneider will compete in the seafood category, creating three identical plated dishes using grouper and scallops. He will also incorporate garnishes, starches and vegetables in his presentation. And he has 45 minutes to do it all.
“You have to fabricate the fish there, which is a little time-consuming,” Schneider said.
Schneider will create the dish and design the plating throughout the fall semester with timed practices starting in February. Some of TSTC’s culinary arts students will help him during the 15 practice sessions he hopes to have before leaving.
He will also plan what ingredients to take with him overseas.
“I know what I can get in an American market, but what can I get in a Singapore market?” he mused.
In the military
U.S. Air Force Airman William D. Audet, a 2019 graduate of Waco High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Audet is the son of David Audet, of Waco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.