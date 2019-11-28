Class acts

Baylor University senior Stephen Blake Allan, a mathematics and physics major from Indianapolis, has been named a recipient of the American Mathematical Society’s 2019 Waldemar J. Trjitzinsky Memorial Award.

The AMS selected eight geographically distributed schools to receive one-time awards of $3,000 each through the Waldemar J. Trjitzinsky Memorial Fund. The mathematics departments at those schools chose a student to receive the funds to assist them in their pursuit of careers in mathematics.

In May, Allan was invited to speak on mathematical physics at Virginia Tech’s Blacksburg campus at the Crossings Conference alongside one of his Baylor faculty mentors, Fritz Gesztesy, Ph.D., the Ralph and Jean Storm Professor of Mathematics.

Allan attributes his success to the mentorship of Gesztesy and Lance Littlejohn, Ph.D., professor of mathematics; Andrei Martínez-Finkelshtein, Ph.D., professor of mathematics; Scott Wilde, Ph.D., lecturer of mathematics; Constanze Liaw, Ph.D., assistant professor of mathematics; and Will Brian.

