Class acts
Shelby Crockett, of Clifton, a graduate student in the Angelo State University Department of Agriculture, won top honors for her research presentation at the annual meeting of the Texas Section, Society for Range Management recently in Kerrville.
An Angelo State alumna, Crockett won the Graduate Student Research Presentation Contest with her project titled “Conditioning Cattle to Consume Salt Cedar.”
Additionally, Crockett took third place in the Three-Minute Thesis Competition. Graduate students are given three minutes and one slide to make an oral presentation of their thesis research so that anyone can understand the purpose, methods and results.
Originally developed in Australia, the contest is gaining popularity at various scientific meetings in the U.S.
Crockett is pursuing her Master of Science degree in animal science. She graduated summa cum laude from Angelo State in the spring of 2018 with both her Bachelor of Science in animal science and Bachelor of Business Administration in finance degrees.
Pitching in
Portland, Oregon-based Daimler Trucks North America LLC recently donated a a 2010 Freightliner Coronado SD to the diesel equipment technology program at Texas State Technical College.
The in-kind gift is valued at $40,000.
The diesel truck will be stationary for students to learn about air conditioning, brakes, electrical and other components during hands-on lessons.
“Once (the students) do something, they tend to remember,” said David Folz, an instructor in the program.
The diesel truck was previously a test unit that reached the end of its life cycle, said Lisa Pulaski, Daimler Trucks North America’s specialty used vehicles operations manager.
The company typically donates its diesel trucks after their usage to places such as technical colleges to help train future diesel technicians.
