- The Waco Historic Landmark Preservation Commission held its annual Historic Preservation Excellence Awards ceremony at Grant Hall on the Rapoport Academy Campus on Nov. 14.
Award recipients were:
Helen Marie Taylor for Contributions by an Individual to Preservation for the Taylor Museum of Waco History.
Eric Ames for Excellence in Education.
J.B. Smith for Contributions by an Individual to Preservation.
Law Office for Erin Shank, owned by John and Erin Shank, 1902 Austin Ave., for Sustained Excellence of an Adaptive Reuse of a Residence.
The Banks Residence, owned by Dwayne and Marilyn Banks, 601 Dallas St., for Sustained Excellence of a Residential Structure.
West Campus Lofts, 805 S. Eighth St., for Excellence of an Adaptive Reuse of an Institutional Structure.
Health Camp, 2601 Circle Road, for Sustained Excellence of a Commercial Structure.
- Twenty-four grants totaling $20,000 were announced Tuesday evening during the Ironman 70.3 Waco volunteer appreciation event held at George’s Too restaurant.
Will Phipps with the Greater Waco Sports Commission and volunteer coordinator Nancy Goodnight thanked the volunteers for helping with a successful Ironman 70.3 race in October.
Grant money was provided by the Ironman Foundation. The top three awards announced were: best aid station, Waco Striders Running Club; cleanest group, Keep Waco Beautiful Inc.; and crowd control, Waco Citizens Police Academy Association alumni.
Seven school districts were represented in the grants, whose amounts ranged from $350 to $1,600. Other recipients were: Midway High School Marine Corps ROTC, China Spring High School Band Boosters, The Salvation Army, Midway Education Foundation, Waco High School Band Boosters, Cen-Tex Community Projects Inc., Waco Hog Chapter, Brookhaven Youth Ranch, Waco Bicycle Club, Vanguard College Preparatory School, La Vega High School health science, Antioch Sports Ministry, McLennan County Fair Inc. (Heart O’ Texas Sweethearts), McGregor High School DC Kids, McGregor High School golf, Trinity at Badger Ranch, Baylor University National Pan-Hellenic Council, McLennan Community College surgical technology, Waco Professional Firefighters Association, Lake Brazos Rotary, Jesus Said Love and Midway High School Goal Tenders.
